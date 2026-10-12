Trump Announces Energy Ceasefire, but Ukraine Awaits Details and Denounces New Attacks
Posted on 10/12/26 at 15:00
- Trump announces an energy ceasefire.
- Ukraine demands details and reciprocity.
- Kyiv denounces attacks after announcement.
Donald Trump announced on Sunday, October 11, an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, presenting it as effective immediately.
The U.S. president said on Truth Social that both sides had agreed to the measure, although he did not explain its terms or how it had been negotiated.
The White House did not initially provide additional details, while Moscow did not immediately confirm the agreement, according to the Associated Press. The scope of the announcement therefore remains uncertain.
An energy ceasefire would not amount to an end to the war: by itself, it would not require a halt to combat against other targets.
Zelensky Supports Trump Proposal of an Energy Ceasefire but Demands Reciprocity
President Trump has achieved an energy ceasefire, with immediate effect, in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, the Minerva Zen, the first tanker loaded with 280,000 barrels of Russian diesel and gasoil, will arrive on the East Coast of the U.S. in the next two or three https://t.co/vV6eVE9m9z
— James Nava (@JamesNavaCom) October 11, 2026
Volodymyr Zelensky expressed support for an energy ceasefire but said Ukraine was awaiting information from the United States and needed Russia to agree to the same terms.
The Ukrainian response highlighted an important difference from Trump’s announcement: expressing willingness to join a proposal does not mean its terms have already been finalized.
Zelensky reiterated that Kyiv could suspend attacks on Russian refineries if Moscow stopped bombing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
He also called for real guarantees. According to Reuters, Ukrainian authorities had not received official confirmation of Russian participation at the time of his remarks.
Ukraine Denounces Attacks After Trump’s Announcement
Zelensky denounced a Russian strike on the CHP-5 power plant in Kharkiv after Trump announced the supposed ceasefire on attacks against energy infrastructure.
The Ukrainian presidential office confirmed the sequence, The Kyiv Independent reported. The incident raised immediate doubts about whether the announced measure was actually in effect.
The Ukrainian leader also reported attacks on energy facilities in Kyiv. His statements contradicted the expectation of an immediate halt to such operations.
To assess compliance, authorities would need to establish timing, protected targets, and responsibilities. Without those details, it is difficult to determine what actions would constitute a violation.
Russian Diesel Agreement Aggravates Differences
The energy ceasefire announcement came after an agreement between Trump and Vladimir Putin aimed at facilitating the supply of Russian diesel to international markets.
Washington linked the initiative to efforts to reduce fuel prices, while Zelensky questioned whether it could provide Moscow with additional economic support for its war effort.
The dispute is also relevant in the United States because Trump has tied rising diesel prices to his criticism of the Ukrainian president.
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Reuters places the dispute in the context of the U.S. midterm elections and political pressure over high energy prices.
What’s Missing to Confirm an Energy Ceasefire Between Ukraine and Russia
The publicly available information does not identify an agreed duration, a monitoring mechanism, or a detailed list of facilities covered by the proposed pause.
Russia’s response will be decisive. The Wall Street Journal reported that Moscow had not confirmed the agreement announced by the U.S. president.
It will also be necessary to determine whether attacks decrease and whether both governments recognize the same obligations beyond their public statements.
For readers, the central distinction is simple: Trump announced an agreement, but its terms, bilateral acceptance, and implementation still require confirmation.
SOURCE: CNN, elsoldemexico