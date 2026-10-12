Trump announces an energy ceasefire.

Ukraine demands details and reciprocity.

Kyiv denounces attacks after announcement.

Donald Trump announced on Sunday, October 11, an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, presenting it as effective immediately.

The U.S. president said on Truth Social that both sides had agreed to the measure, although he did not explain its terms or how it had been negotiated.

The White House did not initially provide additional details, while Moscow did not immediately confirm the agreement, according to the Associated Press. The scope of the announcement therefore remains uncertain.

An energy ceasefire would not amount to an end to the war: by itself, it would not require a halt to combat against other targets.

Zelensky Supports Trump Proposal of an Energy Ceasefire but Demands Reciprocity

President Trump has achieved an energy ceasefire, with immediate effect, in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, the Minerva Zen, the first tanker loaded with 280,000 barrels of Russian diesel and gasoil, will arrive on the East Coast of the U.S. in the next two or three https://t.co/vV6eVE9m9z — James Nava (@JamesNavaCom) October 11, 2026

Volodymyr Zelensky expressed support for an energy ceasefire but said Ukraine was awaiting information from the United States and needed Russia to agree to the same terms.

The Ukrainian response highlighted an important difference from Trump’s announcement: expressing willingness to join a proposal does not mean its terms have already been finalized.

Zelensky reiterated that Kyiv could suspend attacks on Russian refineries if Moscow stopped bombing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

He also called for real guarantees. According to Reuters, Ukrainian authorities had not received official confirmation of Russian participation at the time of his remarks.