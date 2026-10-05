US monitors possible pneumonic plague case in Siberia

Nearly 200 people are under surveillance

Russia has not confirmed the plague.

Pneumonic plague. The United States is closely monitoring the health situation in Irkutsk, Siberia, after the death of a 28-year-old lab worker at a specialized institute for infectious diseases.

Although reports have raised the possibility of a pneumonic plague case, Russian authorities have not confirmed that the disease caused her death.

Pneumonic Plague: US Closely Follows Developments in Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on October 5 that Washington is closely following reports from Russia, while stressing that there is no reason for alarm at this time.

«We are monitoring and following it closely. I don’t think it’s a cause for alarm, but rather for attention and surveillance,» Rubio told journalists, according to Reuters.

The official also emphasized the importance of monitoring such situations because infectious diseases can spread rapidly.