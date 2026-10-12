Iran Cargo Ship Strike in Gulf of Oman: What It Means

A U.S. fighter jet struck an Iran cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman on Saturday, October 10, after it had departed an Iranian port, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The strike left the ship without propulsion and, according to the military, did not injure the crew.

The ship is the M/V Ocean Molica, also known as the «Arika Sun», flying the flag of Panama.

CENTCOM says the crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to break the naval blockade against Iran.

This is the fourth commercial ship to be disabled since the U.S. resumed the blockade on July 14.

Why it matters: the Strait of Hormuz is a critical waterway through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes in peacetime. Each attack in the region increases pressure on shipping and energy markets, while U.S. consumers are already facing high fuel prices: diesel averaged $6.199 per gallon in the week of October 5, according to the Energy Information Administration.

What Central Command Says

According to CENTCOM’s statement, the fighter jet struck the ship’s stern with a precision munition. During three months of blockade enforcement, the military command says 135 ships have turned back and that its forces have destroyed 10 tankers linked to what it describes as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s clandestine commercial network.

The statement did not identify the Iranian port from which the vessel departed or specify its cargo, and CENTCOM’s allegation that the ship violated the blockade has not been independently verified. The Panama Maritime Authority requested information from the ship’s operating company, according to the specialized publication World Ports Organization.

More Attacks in Hormuz

Over the same weekend, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it had attacked a liquefied gas carrier that, according to Tehran, was using an «illegal route» south of the Strait of Hormuz, and claimed that a supertanker had struck a mine, according to Al Jazeera. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported on Sunday that a tanker leaving the strait was struck by an unknown projectile and caught fire; the crew was reported safe.

The attacks come as efforts to end the war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran remain stalled, a conflict that began at the end of February. MundoNow has already reported how markets reacted to Trump’s promise of a soon-to-end war.