The US imposes sanctions on the International Criminal Court, sparking global opposition and raising questions about the rule of law.

The sanctions on the International Criminal Court announced by the United States on Friday, October 9, put to the test a simple idea: the law applies equally whether it favors us or inconveniences us. If a country applies the law only when it is convenient, it ceases to be a rule-of-law state and becomes a tool of power. The State Department included the International Criminal Court (ICC), based in The Hague, in its list of financial sanctions. Until now, it had only sanctioned judges and prosecutors.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, Canada, and Japan rejected the measure in a joint statement.

The European Union’s foreign ministers will discuss on Monday, October 12, how to protect the Court. Why it matters: the ICC tries genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity when countries cannot or do not want to do so. It has 125 member countries, including most of Latin America. Additionally, it has an ongoing investigation into the repression in Venezuela, a case closely followed by the Venezuelan community in the United States. What Washington Decided «President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans,» said Secretary of State Marco Rubio when announcing the measure. «Either the ICC ends its threats, or we will end the ICC.» The State Department added that it expects its allies who are part of the Court, «many of whom depend on the US military for their defense,» to stop it. The designation, based on Executive Order 14203 signed in February 2025, prohibits US individuals and companies from doing business with the Court. This affects payments in dollars, banks, and technology services. However, the Treasury Department granted a margin: a general license permits payment of salaries, rents, medical insurance, and member-country fees until April 7, 2027. Washington says that the deadline is for negotiation. The United States and Israel never ratified the Rome Statute, the treaty that created the Court, and argue that it has no authority over their citizens. The Court responds that it can investigate crimes committed on the territory of its member states, regardless of the accused’s nationality. On that basis, it issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for the war in Gaza. When Washington Accuses and Punishes on Its Own But the United States does not reject the idea of pointing out foreign leaders as criminals. It does so frequently, just without an independent court in between: the same government accuses, decides, and in some cases uses that accusation to justify military actions.