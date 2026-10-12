The U.S. dollar in Mexico posted one of its largest increases in months. The FIX exchange rate set by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) on Friday, October 9, was 18.4163 pesos per dollar.

This is 30.35 cents more than on Thursday, October 8 (18.1128), a 1.7% increase in just one day.

than on Thursday, October 8 (18.1128), a increase in just one day. This is the highest level since November 25, 2025 , when the FIX stood at 18.4308, and the highest so far in 2026.

, when the FIX stood at 18.4308, and the highest so far in 2026. Only on March 3, when it rose 2.2%, did the dollar post a larger single-day increase this year.

Compared with Tuesday, October 6 (17.9670), the dollar gained 45 cents, or 2.5%, in three business days.

Why it matters: if you send money from the United States to Mexico, each dollar is now worth more pesos than it was at the beginning of last week.

What’s the Dollar Exhange Rate in Mexico Today

At Friday’s FIX rate, $500 is equivalent to approximately 9,208.15 pesos. At the October 6 FIX rate, the same amount was equivalent to 8,983.50 pesos, about 225 pesos less for your family from the same transfer.

On December 31, 2025, the FIX was 18.0012 pesos, meaning the dollar is now worth 2.3% more than at the end of last year.

Be aware: the FIX is a reference rate. Banks, currency exchange houses, and money transfer companies apply their own exchange rates and fees, so compare before sending money.

What Is the FIX?

The FIX is an exchange rate calculated by the Bank of Mexico based on an average of wholesale foreign exchange market quotes. Banxico announces it starting at 12:00 p.m. on each banking business day, and it is published in the Official Gazette one banking business day later. The FIX for this Monday, October 12, will be announced starting at noon.