Threats to sanction Chinese banks over ties to Iran raise the cost of the conflict with Tehran: Washington could end up straining its economic relationship with Beijing.

President Donald Trump opened the door to sanctioning Chinese banks as his administration intensifies its campaign to cut off Iran’s sources of income, according to CNBC and Politico.

Why it matters: China is Iran’s main trading partner, so economically isolating Tehran could force Washington to pressure Chinese financial institutions and assume possible global consequences.

Chinese Banks Emerge as the Next Target in the Iran Conflict

🇺🇸🇮🇷🇨🇳 Journalist: Why not sanction Chinese banks doing business with Iran? Trump: Who said I’m not doing it? You don’t know if I’m doing it. I don’t have to announce everything. pic.twitter.com/mfqzEAqBuK — El Ojo (@ElOjoEn) August 28, 2026

Trump said on Thursday that he could be sanctioning Chinese banks, although he avoided confirming specific measures. «I don’t have to announce everything,» he responded to journalists, according to CNBC.

The warning comes after the launch of Operation Economic Outcast, an offensive announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to shut down Iran’s international financial connections.

The scope: The Treasury expanded the risk of secondary sanctions in five Iranian sectors: digital assets, technology, gold, aviation, and maritime transport.

The Treasury expanded the risk of secondary sanctions in five Iranian sectors: digital assets, technology, gold, aviation, and maritime transport. The limit: The initial list did not include Chinese banks, although it did include companies from China and Hong Kong linked by Washington to Iranian oil and missile technology.

Bessent warned that Chinese banks that are part of the system used to convert Iranian oil into income could become targets.