Trump recalls private conversation with Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum rejected renaming the Gulf

Trump defended his decision on the name.

Trump mocks Sheinbaum. US President Donald Trump ridiculed the reaction of Mexican leader Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday when he decreed the name change of the Gulf of Mexico to the ‘Gulf of America’ last year.

«It was a bit of a complicated moment when I did that. I received a call from the President of Mexico. She was a very pleasant, beautiful woman, with a lovely voice, and she told me: ‘No, no, Mr. President. Please, please tell me it’s not so»’, Trump recounted during an event with Navy members at the port of Baltimore (Maryland).

«’I’m sorry, ma’am. It’s so. We changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. That’s how it is. I’m sorry’», the Republican continued.

Trump Mocks Sheinbaum: Says the Gulf is Mostly US Coastline

The president then argued that the Gulf is mostly US coastline.

«We have 93% of the coast. They have 7%, and it never seemed logical to me that it’s called the Gulf of Mexico»’, Trump said.

The president’s statement is false, since the kilometers of coastline in the Gulf are, according to different calculations, almost the same for the United States as for Mexico, which in fact has a slightly higher amount of coastline according to these analyses.