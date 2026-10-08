Golden Statue of Naked Trump Appears at European Parliament: What Does «The Orange Plague» Mean?
Posted on 10/08/26 at 14:00
- Trump appears naked and golden.
- Sculpture criticizes climate policies.
- Work will arrive later at COP31.
A massive golden figure of Donald Trump, completely naked, turned one of the hallways of the European Parliament in Strasbourg into the scene of a provocative art protest. The sculpture, titled «The Orange Plague», measures about 2.6 meters and was created by Danish artist Jens Galschiøt.
The representation shows the president of the United States sitting on the shoulders of a smaller man, while holding a scales of justice and a golf club. The piece is covered with 23-karat gold leaf and will temporarily remain in a busy spot that connects European Parliament buildings.
«The Orange Plague»: the message behind the Trump statue
Golden statue of naked Trump called ‘Orange Plague’ appears at European Parliament https://t.co/NIAQFMpHQu
— The Independent (@Independent) October 7, 2026
Galschiøt explained that the work functions as a satirical critique of Trump’s policies, especially with regard to climate change and international relations. The pedestal includes a message symbolically attributed to the «King of Injustice», where the character acknowledges that he remains on the back of a weakened man.
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The central idea, according to the sculptor, is inspired by «The Emperor’s New Clothes», the famous tale by Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen. Galschiøt uses this reference to raise a question about how long societies will accept bearing the weight and influence exerted by those who concentrate power.
Why did a statue of naked Trump appear inside the European Parliament?
Golden naked Trump statue unveiled at European Parliament
The 2.5 meter sculpture, titled ‘The Orange Plague’, was created by Danish artist Jens Galschiøt and depicts Trump sitting on another figure’s shoulders while holding a golf club https://t.co/y3DcXd7KXc
— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) October 7, 2026
The exhibition was driven by Danish MEP Per Clausen, a member of the left-wing group The Left, who invited the artist to Strasbourg. However, the presence of the sculpture does not mean that the European Parliament endorses its political message; the exhibition was authorized under the relevant internal rules.
The work aims to generate discussion about American influence, the power of major powers, and the climate policies driven from Washington, according to its promoters.
As of this Wednesday, Trump had not made any public comments about the installation, according to reports published after the presentation in Strasbourg.
From Europe to COP31: the journey of «The Orange Plague»
This is not the first public appearance of the controversial sculpture: it was previously present at protests in Copenhagen and during COP30 in Belém, Brazil. It has also been part of interventions related to international meetings, including the Munich Security Conference held during 2026.
The artist also distributed small 3D-printed versions among visitors to the exhibition, presenting them as symbolic extensions of his protest.
After Strasbourg, Galschiøt plans to take «The Orange Plague» again to COP31, scheduled for November in Antalya, Turkey.
Sources: Efe, USA Today.