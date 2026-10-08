Trump appears naked and golden.

Sculpture criticizes climate policies.

Work will arrive later at COP31.

A massive golden figure of Donald Trump, completely naked, turned one of the hallways of the European Parliament in Strasbourg into the scene of a provocative art protest. The sculpture, titled «The Orange Plague», measures about 2.6 meters and was created by Danish artist Jens Galschiøt.

The representation shows the president of the United States sitting on the shoulders of a smaller man, while holding a scales of justice and a golf club. The piece is covered with 23-karat gold leaf and will temporarily remain in a busy spot that connects European Parliament buildings.

«The Orange Plague»: the message behind the Trump statue

Golden statue of naked Trump called ‘Orange Plague’ appears at European Parliament https://t.co/NIAQFMpHQu — The Independent (@Independent) October 7, 2026

Galschiøt explained that the work functions as a satirical critique of Trump’s policies, especially with regard to climate change and international relations. The pedestal includes a message symbolically attributed to the «King of Injustice», where the character acknowledges that he remains on the back of a weakened man.

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The central idea, according to the sculptor, is inspired by «The Emperor’s New Clothes», the famous tale by Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen. Galschiøt uses this reference to raise a question about how long societies will accept bearing the weight and influence exerted by those who concentrate power.