Socialism Concerns 63% of US Voters: A Problem for Democrats?

A survey shows that 63% of US voters are concerned about the rise of socialism or communism.

Tensions are also affecting Democrats, who are divided over their party’s ideological direction.

The growing number of candidates identified with democratic socialism is opening a new front ahead of the midterm elections, while Republicans seek to turn the issue into a campaign argument.

Why it matters: Concern is not limited to Republicans: 49% of Democratic voters are also worried about the growth of socialism or communism.

Socialism Concerns 63% of US Voters

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The Center Square’s Voters’ Voice Poll found that 63% of registered voters are concerned about the growth of socialism or communism in American politics.

Within that group, 36% said they were “very concerned,” and 27% were “somewhat concerned.” In contrast, 29% expressed some degree of unconcern.

In numbers: The survey was conducted by Noble Predictive Insights between August 12 and 16 among 2,533 registered voters, including 930 Republicans, 930 Democrats, and 673 independents.

The data could become politically significant because candidates linked to democratic socialism have advanced in Democratic primaries across several states.

CBS News also documented victories by progressive candidates backed by socialists, although it noted that other candidates from the same movement lost their respective primaries.