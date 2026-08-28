Socialism Concerns 63% of US Voters: A Problem for Democrats?
Posted on08/28/26 at 07:35
A survey shows that 63% of US voters are concerned about the rise of socialism or communism.
Tensions are also affecting Democrats, who are divided over their party’s ideological direction.
The growing number of candidates identified with democratic socialism is opening a new front ahead of the midterm elections, while Republicans seek to turn the issue into a campaign argument.
- Why it matters: Concern is not limited to Republicans: 49% of Democratic voters are also worried about the growth of socialism or communism.
Socialism Concerns 63% of US Voters
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The Center Square’s Voters’ Voice Poll found that 63% of registered voters are concerned about the growth of socialism or communism in American politics.
Within that group, 36% said they were “very concerned,” and 27% were “somewhat concerned.” In contrast, 29% expressed some degree of unconcern.
- In numbers: The survey was conducted by Noble Predictive Insights between August 12 and 16 among 2,533 registered voters, including 930 Republicans, 930 Democrats, and 673 independents.
The data could become politically significant because candidates linked to democratic socialism have advanced in Democratic primaries across several states.
CBS News also documented victories by progressive candidates backed by socialists, although it noted that other candidates from the same movement lost their respective primaries.
Democrats Show an Apparent Contradiction
The most striking result appears within the Democratic Party itself: 49% of its voters said they are concerned about the growth of socialism or communism, while 40% said they are not.
However, another survey offers a different perspective. A CBS News/YouGov poll found that 58% of Democrats have a positive opinion of socialism.
- The difference: The surveys do not ask the same question. One measures concern about the “growth of socialism or communism,” while the other directly evaluates whether respondents have a positive or negative opinion of socialism.
Additionally, CBS found that only 35% of Americans overall have a positive perception of socialism and that a majority view the free market favorably.
The debate also divides Democratic figures.
Senator John Fetterman described support for socialism as concerning, while strategist James Carville has questioned the influence of the Democratic Socialists of America.
On the other hand, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have backed candidates identified with the movement.
Trump Tries to Make Socialism an Election Issue
President Donald Trump has intensified his attacks on socialism and communism as the campaign for the November elections gains momentum.
CBS News described the issue as one of the messages Trump is using while Democrats debate whether to support moderate or progressive candidates.
- The dispute: For Republicans, the rise of socialist candidates offers an opportunity to portray the Democratic Party as moving further away from the political center.
But there is an important limitation: these surveys reveal perceptions of political concepts and the direction of the parties, not proof that socialism will determine how Americans vote in November.
CBS also found that many voters connect their views of the economic system to difficulties buying a home, starting a family, or feeling financially secure.
Therefore, the issue for Democrats is not merely ideological: They will have to determine whether the rise of their socialist wing mobilizes their base or gives Republicans an effective argument for attracting moderate voters.
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SOURCE: CBS News / The Center Square