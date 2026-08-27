Trump, Mail-In Voting and the SAVE Act: Key Points in the New Election Battle

The new mail-in voting requirements can be enforced for now, while another Trump-backed proposal seeks to require identification and proof of citizenship in federal elections.

The Donald Trump administration can move forward, for now, with new mail-in voting rules after two court decisions removed earlier blocks.

Why it matters: The rulings did not declare the measures legal. With the November 3 elections approaching, new lawsuits could halt them again.

Rulings Allow the Mail-i Voting Rules to Take Effect but Do Not Uphold Them

Federal Judge Indira Talwani on Wednesday lifted an order that had prevented the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) from enforcing its new requirements.

Two days earlier, the Supreme Court had removed another block because the states filed their lawsuit before USPS published its final regulation.

The limitation: Neither ruling decided whether Trump or USPS has the legal authority to impose these changes. The plaintiffs may seek new orders to block them.

The rule requires election officials to provide USPS with the names and addresses of mail-in voters through a new federal system.

Ballot envelopes will have to use unique barcodes, and their designs will need to be reviewed by the Postal Service.

Mailings that fail verification could be rejected.