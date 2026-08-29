DACA Deportation Risks: Small Errors That Can Have Serious Consequences

Deportation risks of young DACA recipients

Old infractions return to haunt them

DACA faces greater uncertainty

An incorrectly signed form or an old traffic violation can become a major immigration problem for young people connected to DACA in the United States.

The cases of Roberto Navarro Valenzuela and Myndy Valencia Sánchez show how seemingly minor issues can lead to deportation proceedings, even after years of living in the country.

Navarro Valenzuela, a 24-year-old Mexican aerospace engineering student at the University of Arizona, arrived in the United States with his parents when he was only 18 months old.

“I have complied with the law and with everything they asked of me, and yet now I am in danger of being deported,” he told EFE about the uncertainty he faces.

A Form Error Complicates His Immigration Future

In May, he received news that changed his plans: His application to obtain legal residency through his marriage to a U.S. citizen was denied.

As he explained to EFE, the stated reason was an allegedly incorrect signature on the form used to apply for a change in immigration status.