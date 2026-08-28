Illinois Woman Wins $2 Million After Spending Just $20

A Des Plaines resident turned a $20 purchase into aa $2 million prize that she now plans to use to buy a house and travel.

A Chicago suburb woman won $2 million in the Illinois Lottery after buying a $20 instant ticket, according to ABC7, citing the state lottery.

Why it matters: The winner got the top prize in one of the instant games, and the establishment that sold the ticket will also receive a $20,000 bonus.

A $20 ticket ended up being worth $2 million

The woman, a Des Plaines resident, chose to remain anonymous after discovering she had the winning ticket.

The ticket was purchased at ZJ’s Pantry Plus Liquors, located in Des Plaines.

The fact: The player won the $2 million top prize with a $20 instant ticket from the Maximum Multiplier game.

The Illinois Lottery reported the prize on Thursday, according to ABC7’s report.