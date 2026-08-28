Illinois Woman Wins $2 Million After Spending Just $20
Posted on08/28/26 at 04:01
A Des Plaines resident turned a $20 purchase into aa $2 million prize that she now plans to use to buy a house and travel.
A Chicago suburb woman won $2 million in the Illinois Lottery after buying a $20 instant ticket, according to ABC7, citing the state lottery.
Why it matters: The winner got the top prize in one of the instant games, and the establishment that sold the ticket will also receive a $20,000 bonus.
A $20 ticket ended up being worth $2 million
The woman, a Des Plaines resident, chose to remain anonymous after discovering she had the winning ticket.
- The ticket was purchased at ZJ’s Pantry Plus Liquors, located in Des Plaines.
The fact: The player won the $2 million top prize with a $20 instant ticket from the Maximum Multiplier game.
The Illinois Lottery reported the prize on Thursday, according to ABC7’s report.
A new house and vacations are among her plans
The unexpected windfall could change the woman’s financial plans, and she has already indicated what she would like to do with part of the money.
According to the released information, the winner plans to invest in a new house and take vacations.
In numbers: The prize is equivalent to 100,000 times the $20 she paid for the ticket, before considering any applicable taxes.
The woman did not publicly disclose other details about how she will distribute the money or when she bought the winning ticket.
The store that sold the ticket also wins
The prize also represents a reward for the Des Plaines business where the ticket was purchased.
ZJ’s Pantry Plus Liquors will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The figure: The bonus for the establishment corresponds to 1% of the $2 million prize, according to the Illinois Lottery.
The case thus has two beneficiaries: the woman who turned $20 into a million-dollar prize and the local business that will receive thousands of dollars from the sale.