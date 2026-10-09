In the first Ossoff-Collins debate for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican Rep. Mike Collins clashed on Thursday, October 8, over three issues that directly affect people’s wallets: gas prices, healthcare costs, and tariffs, according to The Center Square.

The debate was organized by Atlanta News First and Gray Media at 7 p.m. ET at Assembly Studios in the Atlanta area.

Ossoff blamed Donald Trump’s tariffs and the war with Iran for high prices; Collins blamed the policies of the Joe Biden administration and the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Early voting in Georgia begins on Tuesday, October 13; the election is on Tuesday, November 3.

Why it matters: the contest has national attention and could weigh in on Senate control. In Georgia, there are approximately 435,000 Latinos eligible to vote, about 6% of the electorate, according to a 2024 study by the UCLA Latino Policy Institute.

Gas: $3.83 per gallon in Georgia

A gallon of regular gas in Georgia costs an average of $3.83 on Friday, October 9, compared to $2.89 a year ago, according to the AAA association. Diesel was at $5.77. The national average was $4.37, so in Georgia, you paid about 54 cents less. According to The Center Square, the price dropped 33 cents since Governor Brian Kemp suspended the state fuel tax the week before the debate.

Collins attributed the high prices to Biden’s economic and environmental policies and called for strengthening the strategic oil reserve. «We have to keep going back to energy independence,» he said, criticizing the cancellation of the Keystone pipeline. Ossoff rejected that explanation: «We’re going to repeal the tariffs and end this disastrous war in Iran,» he stated.

Health insurance: the end of expanded subsidies

The expanded subsidies for Obamacare (ACA) plans, created in 2021, expired on December 31, 2025, according to KFF. In Georgia, 95% of Georgia Access enrollees received this assistance, which in 2025 lowered the average monthly premium from $616 to $69, according to the group Healthy Future Georgia.