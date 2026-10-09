Ossoff-Collins Debate in Georgia: What You Pay Today for Gas, Health, and Food
Posted on 10/09/26 at 14:00
In the first Ossoff-Collins debate for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican Rep. Mike Collins clashed on Thursday, October 8, over three issues that directly affect people’s wallets: gas prices, healthcare costs, and tariffs, according to The Center Square.
- The debate was organized by Atlanta News First and Gray Media at 7 p.m. ET at Assembly Studios in the Atlanta area.
- Ossoff blamed Donald Trump’s tariffs and the war with Iran for high prices; Collins blamed the policies of the Joe Biden administration and the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
- Early voting in Georgia begins on Tuesday, October 13; the election is on Tuesday, November 3.
Why it matters: the contest has national attention and could weigh in on Senate control. In Georgia, there are approximately 435,000 Latinos eligible to vote, about 6% of the electorate, according to a 2024 study by the UCLA Latino Policy Institute.
Gas: $3.83 per gallon in Georgia
A gallon of regular gas in Georgia costs an average of $3.83 on Friday, October 9, compared to $2.89 a year ago, according to the AAA association. Diesel was at $5.77. The national average was $4.37, so in Georgia, you paid about 54 cents less. According to The Center Square, the price dropped 33 cents since Governor Brian Kemp suspended the state fuel tax the week before the debate.
Collins attributed the high prices to Biden’s economic and environmental policies and called for strengthening the strategic oil reserve. «We have to keep going back to energy independence,» he said, criticizing the cancellation of the Keystone pipeline. Ossoff rejected that explanation: «We’re going to repeal the tariffs and end this disastrous war in Iran,» he stated.
Health insurance: the end of expanded subsidies
The expanded subsidies for Obamacare (ACA) plans, created in 2021, expired on December 31, 2025, according to KFF. In Georgia, 95% of Georgia Access enrollees received this assistance, which in 2025 lowered the average monthly premium from $616 to $69, according to the group Healthy Future Georgia.
Ossoff blamed congressional Republicans for letting the subsidies expire and the Medicaid cuts in the «One Big Beautiful Bill» law. He called for expanding Medicaid in Georgia and accused Collins of having voted to «double» premiums. Collins defended his vote, which includes a $50 billion fund for rural hospitals, and blamed the ACA for the premium increase: «Our premiums have gone through the roof, and coverage has gone down,» he said. He proposed more price transparency in medications, like the TrumpRx platform, instead of subsidies.
Tariffs: cost of living rises 3.4%
Consumer prices rose 3.4% between August 2025 and August 2026, and food prices at home 2.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). These figures reflect the effect of tariffs.
Ossoff said tariffs make everything more expensive and criticized Collins for not voting against the president’s tariff authority. He cited his efforts to get India to reduce its tariff on Georgia pecans by 70%. Collins defended tariffs as a way to give the United States an advantage: «We shouldn’t do that. We should organize it so that we have the advantage,» he said, referring to countries that charge tariffs on U.S. products.
A personal debate as well
Ossoff called Collins «fanatical» and cited the connections between the congressman’s son-in-law and the Patriot Front group. Collins defended his family, although he did not deny those connections, according to The Center Square, and attacked Ossoff for supporting Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and for his endorsement of streamer Hasan Piker.
What you need to know to vote in Georgia
- Registration: the deadline to register for the general election was Monday, October 5. Check if you are registered on the My Voter Page portal of the Secretary of State (mvp.sos.ga.gov).
- Early voting: from Tuesday, October 13, to Friday, October 30, with mandatory Saturdays on October 17 and 24. You can vote at any voting center in your county.
- Absentee voting: the last day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, October 23.
- Election Day: Tuesday, November 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at your assigned polling place. If no candidate exceeds 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff on Tuesday, December 1.
Sources: The Center Square; Atlanta News First; AAA; BLS, CPI; KFF; Healthy Future Georgia; UCLA LPPI; Georgia.gov; Georgia Secretary of State. Data consulted on October 9, 2026.