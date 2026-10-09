Former Disney Lawyer Sues for Age Discrimination
Posted on 10/09/26 at 12:45
Mary Fossier worked nearly three decades in Disney’s legal department and rose to senior vice president. On Thursday, October 8, she sued the company for age discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination in the Los Angeles Superior Court, according to the lawsuit published by Deadline and EFE.
- Fossier, 67, claims she was fired in late 2024 to make way for a younger, less qualified colleague.
- Disney declined to comment on the lawsuit to Deadline.
- Age discrimination complaints to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) have been rising since 2022, although they remain far below their 2008 peak.
Why it matters: more Latino workers are reaching their 50s and 60s in the labor market. Federal law protects those 40 and older, but the deadlines for filing claims are short, and many are unaware of them.
What the lawsuit against Disney says
According to the filing, in her first meeting on October 24, 2023, her new supervisor, Louise Pentland, told her she «needed to think about retiring» and asked what she had done to prepare for retirement. Fossier was 64 at the time and, according to the lawsuit, planned to work at least another decade.
The lawsuit claims Fossier complained to Human Resources at least three times about her supervisor’s comments and treatment, and that the company took no action. It also alleges she was fired in an internal personnel reduction called «Project Coco» and speaks of a «clear pattern» by Disney of choosing older workers for layoffs. These are accusations that have not yet been evaluated by a court.
The case was filed under California law (FEHA), not federal law. It includes five claims: discrimination, retaliation, failure to prevent discrimination, wrongful termination contrary to public policy, and negligence. Fossier is seeking a jury trial, compensation for lost income, and unspecified damages. Before suing, she filed a complaint with the California Department of Civil Rights on October 6 and received permission to sue the same day.
The lawsuit comes after several rounds of cuts at Disney this year, the most recent at the end of September, according to EFE.
It’s not an isolated case
In recent weeks, other age-related cases have advanced in federal courts:
- Scheels: on September 30, the EEOC sued this sports equipment chain in a Nevada federal court. According to the agency, the company forced employees 40 and older who worked less than 1,000 hours a year to sell their shares in the company’s retirement plan, something it did not require of those under 40.
- Smithfield Foods: a federal judge in Georgia decided that the EEOC’s lawsuit over the firing of a 59-year-old sales manager will go to trial, according to Bloomberg Law. Judge Tiffany R. Johnson wrote that the company’s «inconsistent reasons» are enough for a jury to conclude they were a pretext.
- Enterprise: in September 2025, the Florida subsidiary of the car rental company agreed to pay $1.8 million to settle an EEOC lawsuit. The agency accused it of not hiring people 40 and older as management trainees. According to the EEOC, about 15% of applicants were 40 or older, but they made up less than 3% of those hired.
What the numbers say
EEOC data show an increase, but not a record. Formal age-related complaints (called «charges») fell to 11,500 in fiscal year 2022 and rose to 16,353 in fiscal year 2025, a 42% increase over three years. Still, they are far below the 2008 peak of 24,582, during the financial crisis, and the over 20,000 per year recorded in the mid-2010s.
In fiscal year 2025, the agency obtained $106.9 million for age discrimination victims through its administrative process, not counting what was achieved in lawsuits. These figures do not include complaints filed only with state agencies.
What you can do if you think you’re being discriminated against because of your age
- Know your rights: the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) protects workers and applicants 40 and older in companies with 20 or more employees. It covers hiring, firing, pay, promotions, benefits, and mass layoffs. It also prohibits age-based harassment when it is frequent or severe.
- Watch the deadlines: you generally have 180 days from the incident to file a charge with the EEOC. The deadline increases to 300 days only if your state has a law and an agency that prohibit age discrimination. Complaining to Human Resources first does not stop this clock.
- File your complaint in Spanish: call 1-800-669-4000, visit eeoc.gov/es, or use the online portal publicportal.eeoc.gov.
- Check your state’s law: some state laws cover smaller companies. In California, the FEHA applies to employers with five or more employees, and complaints are filed with the Department of Civil Rights.
- Keep evidence: emails, messages, evaluations, and names of witnesses to comments about your age or retirement.
Sources: EFE; Deadline; Fossier v. The Walt Disney Company lawsuit (via Deadline); EEOC, age-related charge statistics (Table E5a); EEOC (Scheels); EEOC (Enterprise); Bloomberg Law (Smithfield); EEOC, age discrimination; EEOC, filing deadlines. Data consulted on October 9, 2026.