Mary Fossier worked nearly three decades in Disney’s legal department and rose to senior vice president. On Thursday, October 8, she sued the company for age discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination in the Los Angeles Superior Court, according to the lawsuit published by Deadline and EFE.

Fossier, 67, claims she was fired in late 2024 to make way for a younger, less qualified colleague.

Disney declined to comment on the lawsuit to Deadline.

Age discrimination complaints to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) have been rising since 2022, although they remain far below their 2008 peak.

Why it matters: more Latino workers are reaching their 50s and 60s in the labor market. Federal law protects those 40 and older, but the deadlines for filing claims are short, and many are unaware of them.

What the lawsuit against Disney says

According to the filing, in her first meeting on October 24, 2023, her new supervisor, Louise Pentland, told her she «needed to think about retiring» and asked what she had done to prepare for retirement. Fossier was 64 at the time and, according to the lawsuit, planned to work at least another decade.

The lawsuit claims Fossier complained to Human Resources at least three times about her supervisor’s comments and treatment, and that the company took no action. It also alleges she was fired in an internal personnel reduction called «Project Coco» and speaks of a «clear pattern» by Disney of choosing older workers for layoffs. These are accusations that have not yet been evaluated by a court.

The case was filed under California law (FEHA), not federal law. It includes five claims: discrimination, retaliation, failure to prevent discrimination, wrongful termination contrary to public policy, and negligence. Fossier is seeking a jury trial, compensation for lost income, and unspecified damages. Before suing, she filed a complaint with the California Department of Civil Rights on October 6 and received permission to sue the same day.

The lawsuit comes after several rounds of cuts at Disney this year, the most recent at the end of September, according to EFE.

It’s not an isolated case