Nidal Hasan Execution: What We Know and What Remains Unclear About the Pentagon’s Planned Broadcast
Posted on 10/09/26 at 11:37
The execution of Nidal Hasan, the former Army major sentenced to death for the 2009 massacre at Fort Hood, Texas, will be broadcast live, according to Pentagon officials on Thursday, October 8, as reported by The Associated Press. This unprecedented step leaves several questions open about how it will be carried out and who will be able to view it.
- The Army set the execution for Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 1 p.m. Central Time (2 p.m. ET) at Fort Hood.
- The Pentagon has not yet explained how the broadcast will be carried out or who will be able to view it, saying that details will be provided later.
- This would be the first military execution in the United States since 1961 and the first military firing squad execution since 1945.
- Military law experts warn that the date could be postponed if Hasan appeals to a federal civil court.
Why it matters: Military Times described the broadcast of an execution as «unprecedented.» The decision affects the survivors and families of the 13 people killed and opens a legal and ethical debate about the death penalty in the military system.
This article expands on our October 8 coverage with the Army’s official confirmation, the case’s judicial history, and the steps remaining before December 3.
What has been confirmed
President Donald Trump approved the death sentence on Friday, October 2, after the appeals process concluded, according to an Army statement. In the military system, only the president can approve the execution of a prisoner. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced the decision on Monday, October 5, and said Trump acted on the recommendation of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
On Tuesday, October 6, interim Army Secretary Adam Telle ordered the execution to be carried out by firing squad at Fort Hood, the same location as the attack.
In an interview with the conservative channel Real America’s Voice, Hegseth said: «We will ensure that people can see it, that it is public. Because people need to understand that there are severe consequences for this type of thing,» according to AP and Military Times. When asked if Hasan had made any final requests, he replied: «I don’t care. We’ll see on December 3.» The White House referred questions to the Pentagon.
What remains unclear
- The broadcast: A Pentagon official, who spoke anonymously to Military Times, confirmed that there will be a live broadcast but did not say which platform it will be on or if it will be open to the general public.
- The firing squad: Hegseth did not provide details on how many soldiers will be part of the squad or how they will be selected, according to EFE. AP indicated that the Pentagon and the Army declined to provide more details on the procedure.
- Transportation: John Galligan, a former military judge who represented Hasan in civil matters, told AP that Hasan is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair, and questioned how he will be transported to Fort Hood. He also claimed that there was no attorney present when Hasan was notified of the decision. An Army spokesperson responded that several attempts were made to contact defense attorneys and that policy was followed.
The victims and the 2009 massacre
On November 5, 2009, Hasan, then an Army psychiatrist, opened fire at a soldier processing center in Fort Hood. He killed 13 people and injured 32. In 2013, a military court found him guilty of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted murder, and sentenced him to death. Hasan waived his right to an attorney, represented himself, and did not present a defense.
According to CBS Texas, before the announcement, families received an email asking if they wanted to attend or watch the execution online. Many survivors said they plan to be there. Keara Torkelson, an Army Reserve veteran who was shot twice that day, said she wants to accompany other survivors but does not want to witness the execution: «I don’t feel like I want to see more death.»
More than a decade of appeals
- August 28, 2013: death sentence handed down in the court-martial at Fort Hood (approved by command in March 2017).
- December 11, 2020: the Army Court of Criminal Appeals upholds the conviction.
- March 4, 2024: the Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces also upholds the conviction.
- March 31, 2025: the Supreme Court declines to review the case.
- October 2, 2026: Trump approves the execution.
The last military execution was that of soldier John Bennett, who was hanged at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on April 13, 1961.
What’s next
- Possible habeas corpus petition: Eugene Fidell, a military law expert at Yale University, explained to AP and KXXV that Hasan can ask a federal civil court to review his case, a process that could take years. Fidell added that, given his behavior, Hasan may not want to do so.
- A precedent: in 2008, President George W. Bush approved the execution of Sergeant Ronald Gray, but a federal judge suspended it just before the scheduled date, according to KWTX.
- Minimum deadline: according to Army policy, the execution cannot be carried out before 60 days after presidential approval, KWTX reported.
- Broadcast details: the Pentagon said it will provide more information later.
- Scheduled date: Thursday, December 3, 2026, 1 p.m. Central Time (2 p.m. ET), at Fort Hood.
Sources: US Army; AP; Military Times; NPR; CBS Texas; KWTX; KXXV; Supreme Court, case 24-5225; EFE. Data consulted on October 9, 2026.