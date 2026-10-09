The execution of Nidal Hasan, the former Army major sentenced to death for the 2009 massacre at Fort Hood, Texas, will be broadcast live, according to Pentagon officials on Thursday, October 8, as reported by The Associated Press. This unprecedented step leaves several questions open about how it will be carried out and who will be able to view it.

The Army set the execution for Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 1 p.m. Central Time (2 p.m. ET) at Fort Hood.

at Fort Hood. The Pentagon has not yet explained how the broadcast will be carried out or who will be able to view it, saying that details will be provided later.

This would be the first military execution in the United States since 1961 and the first military firing squad execution since 1945.

Military law experts warn that the date could be postponed if Hasan appeals to a federal civil court.

Why it matters: Military Times described the broadcast of an execution as «unprecedented.» The decision affects the survivors and families of the 13 people killed and opens a legal and ethical debate about the death penalty in the military system.

This article expands on our October 8 coverage with the Army’s official confirmation, the case’s judicial history, and the steps remaining before December 3.

What has been confirmed

President Donald Trump approved the death sentence on Friday, October 2, after the appeals process concluded, according to an Army statement. In the military system, only the president can approve the execution of a prisoner. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced the decision on Monday, October 5, and said Trump acted on the recommendation of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

On Tuesday, October 6, interim Army Secretary Adam Telle ordered the execution to be carried out by firing squad at Fort Hood, the same location as the attack.

In an interview with the conservative channel Real America’s Voice, Hegseth said: «We will ensure that people can see it, that it is public. Because people need to understand that there are severe consequences for this type of thing,» according to AP and Military Times. When asked if Hasan had made any final requests, he replied: «I don’t care. We’ll see on December 3.» The White House referred questions to the Pentagon.

What remains unclear