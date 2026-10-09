The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are investigating the ICE shooting in New York that left Oscar Belgal, a 28-year-old Dominican man, wounded in the neck while his 5-year-old son was in the back seat of his van. The man, who is in stable condition, was taken out of the hospital by federal agents on the night of Thursday, October 8, after Mayor Zohran Mamdani attempted to negotiate his release with President Donald Trump.

According to New York City Police (NYPD) Commissioner Jessica Tisch, at least one ICE agent fired seven shots in Marble Hill, in northern Manhattan, near 4 p.m.

in Marble Hill, in northern Manhattan, near 4 p.m. The child did not suffer physical injuries and was left in the care of relatives, according to the NYPD.

The DHS is defending the operation, stating that Belgal has a criminal record, ties to the Trinitarios gang, and rammed ICE vehicles.

Four protesters were arrested outside the hospital, according to ABC7 New York.

Why it matters: the case raises a question that is repeated across the country: how far can force be used in a migrant arrest, especially when there are children in the car and on the street? Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul are calling for an end to ICE operations in the state; the federal government is blaming sanctuary policies.

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Early on Friday, October 9, News 12 The Bronx reported that the FBI and DHS are investigating the case. A video released by News 12 shows the child approaching his father, who is handcuffed on the pavement, shouting in Spanish «my dad.»

Tisch explained in a nighttime press conference that an NYPD video shows a federal agent in plain clothes approaching the driver’s window with a gun in hand, and another agent in front of the van. The vehicle moved forward and left the frame; the camera did not capture the shots, according to Gothamist. The police found seven shell casings and damage to the windshield and rear window.

Mamdani said he spent two hours on the phone with Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. «Those negotiations were unsuccessful. A few moments ago, ICE put the man in an unmarked vehicle and took him away,» he stated, according to amNewYork.

Timeline (Eastern Time)