The suspension of Microsoft from a federal program for processing permanent residency does not cancel the H-1B visas of its employees, but it does freeze the path to a green card for many of them. On Thursday, October 8, the Department of Labor excluded Microsoft, Adobe, and six technology service firms from the PERM program amid investigations for possible fraud, according to The Center Square and immigration attorneys who followed the announcement.

The suspended program is PERM , the labor certification that is the first step for most employment-based green cards. It is not the H-1B program.

, the labor certification that is the first step for most employment-based green cards. It is not the H-1B program. In addition to Microsoft and Adobe, Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling named Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini.

According to the government, Microsoft replaced laid-off U.S. workers with foreigners. The company denies this.

Why it matters: hundreds of thousands of professionals live and work in the United States with an H-1B visa, and many wait years for a green card. A pause in PERM can delay this process and complicate the renewal of their stay permit.

What the Government Announced

In a press conference at the White House, Vice President JD Vance accused Microsoft of fraud. According to The Center Square, Vance said that the company laid off about 6,000 U.S. workers last year while benefiting from 6,300 H-1B visas and nearly 3,000 green cards. «For every worker that Microsoft laid off, it replaced them with one and a half foreign workers,» he stated.

Vance also claimed that an H-1B visa holder earns, on average, $20,000 less than a citizen in the same position, and $48,000 less if hired by a subcontracting firm. Attorney General Todd Blanche said that criminal charges could be filed, according to the Ellis immigration law firm.

Ellis, citing the Department of Labor, indicated that the eight companies have received more than 230,000 H-1B visa approvals and at least 100,000 permanent labor certifications. Cognizant was already suspended from PERM earlier in September.

Microsoft’s Response