A San Francisco judge released a man accused of pulling a knife and making threats on a Muni bus during what his defense described as a severe mental health crisis, without requiring him to pay bail in California, as part of a reform. Instead, he was barred from riding Muni and carrying weapons and ordered to report to a service center for treatment within 48 hours, according to the Davis Vanguard on Thursday, October 8.

The case shows how In re Kowalczyk , the California Supreme Court’s bail reform ruling issued on Thursday, April 30, 2026, is being applied.

, the California Supreme Court’s bail reform ruling issued on Thursday, April 30, 2026, is being applied. The ruling states that, in general, when monetary bail is required, it should be set at an amount that is reasonable based on an individualized assessment of the person’s circumstances.

Judges cannot use unaffordable bail as a way to keep someone in jail when the law does not otherwise permit detention.

Why it matters: many Latino families cannot afford to pay thousands of dollars to get a loved one out of jail. If that person is also experiencing a mental health crisis, days or weeks in jail can cost them their job, housing, and access to treatment.

What Happened on the Bus

According to proceedings in Department 12 of San Francisco Superior Court, the man pulled out a knife on the bus and muttered threats near the driver, saying he would «get them» and «mess them up.» He also struck a window and shouted threats. Davis Vanguard did not publish his name.

The prosecution asked that he remain in jail, arguing that he posed a danger to the community and might not return to court because he had previously missed a hearing and had prior minor cases.

asked that he remain in jail, arguing that he posed a danger to the community and might not return to court because he had previously missed a hearing and had prior minor cases. The defense responded that he was experiencing a mental health crisis, had not directly threatened anyone, and no one was injured. They also said he missed the court date because he was confused about the date, not because he was trying to flee.

The California judge released him on his own recognizance, commonly called «OR,» without requiring bail, with three conditions: he may not ride Muni, may not carry any weapons, and must report to the Community Assessment and Services Center (CASC) for assistance, including mental health treatment, within 48 hours.

What the Kowalczyk Ruling Says

The state Supreme Court built on another key case, In re Humphrey (2021), which held that it is unconstitutional to keep someone in jail solely because they cannot afford bail. With the Kowalczyk ruling, the court went further: