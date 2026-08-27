Alleged 9/11 Mastermind to Go on Trial in 2028: Why Did It Take 27 Years?

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was captured in 2003, but disputes over torture, evidence and a plea agreement have prolonged one of the most complex legal proceedings in the United States.

The trial of alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and three other defendants accused in the 9/11 attacks is set to begin on June 5, 2028, according to EFE.

Why it matters: By then, nearly 27 years will have passed since the attacks that killed 2,976 people and transformed U.S. security policy.

CIA Torture Complicated the 9/11 Trial for Years

Mohammed was captured in 2003 and transferred to Guantánamo in 2006, where he remains detained under strict security measures.

The case has been shaped by disputes over evidence obtained after interrogations and alleged torture while he was in CIA custody.

The dispute: Courts must determine which evidence can be used without relying on information obtained through controversial interrogation methods.