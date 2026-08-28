ICE Family Separation Case Reignites Controversy

Liam Tadeo, 5, left the United States with his father, but his defense team claims the family chose this option due to fear that a lengthy legal battle could result in their separation.

Víctor Martínez Nieto and his son Liam Tadeo were deported together on August 25, after being detained by immigration agents in Austin, Texas, while on their way to a soccer game.

Why it matters: The case presents two conflicting accounts: the government claims ICE did not separate the father and son, while the defense argues that the risk of separation influenced the decision to leave the country.

Talarico Accuses ICE of Family Separation, DHS Disputes His Version

BREAKING: Liam Tadeo was just deported by ICE. https://t.co/njFi80XEcB pic.twitter.com/BOIQ42NdNM — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) August 27, 2026

James Talarico, Democratic candidate for the Texas Senate, accused U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of having «kidnapped» the minor.

«Liam should be in kindergarten,» Talarico wrote on X, questioning why the child was being detained instead of starting school.

Later, the Democrat reported that Liam had been deported. However, the father and son left the United States together, according to information released by the authorities.

The difference: Liam was in immigration custody with his father and ultimately they both left the country together. They were not separated during deportation.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin responded directly to Talarico, stating that the Democrat was not telling «the whole story.»