ICE Family Separation Case Reignites Controversy
Posted on08/28/26 at 10:20
Liam Tadeo, 5, left the United States with his father, but his defense team claims the family chose this option due to fear that a lengthy legal battle could result in their separation.
Víctor Martínez Nieto and his son Liam Tadeo were deported together on August 25, after being detained by immigration agents in Austin, Texas, while on their way to a soccer game.
- Why it matters: The case presents two conflicting accounts: the government claims ICE did not separate the father and son, while the defense argues that the risk of separation influenced the decision to leave the country.
Talarico Accuses ICE of Family Separation, DHS Disputes His Version
BREAKING: Liam Tadeo was just deported by ICE. https://t.co/njFi80XEcB pic.twitter.com/BOIQ42NdNM
— James Talarico (@jamestalarico) August 27, 2026
James Talarico, Democratic candidate for the Texas Senate, accused U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of having «kidnapped» the minor.
«Liam should be in kindergarten,» Talarico wrote on X, questioning why the child was being detained instead of starting school.
Later, the Democrat reported that Liam had been deported. However, the father and son left the United States together, according to information released by the authorities.
- The difference: Liam was in immigration custody with his father and ultimately they both left the country together. They were not separated during deportation.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin responded directly to Talarico, stating that the Democrat was not telling «the whole story.»
Mullin Claims ICE Offers Options to Parents to Avoid Family Separation
Since @jamestalarico won’t tell the American people the full story, here’s what happened:
Following Victor Martinez Nieto’s arrest, ICE processed his request to voluntarily depart the United States with his son, Liam, and they were removed from the country on August 25.
— Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) August 27, 2026
«ICE does not separate families,» Mullin wrote. He explained that parents can choose to leave the country with their children or designate a safe person to receive them.
In this case, he said, Martínez Nieto requested to leave with Liam. Both remained detained at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center before their deportation.
- The official position: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claims that keeping the father and son together demonstrates that Liam Tadeo was not separated from his family during the process.
Fox News also reported that Martínez Nieto had been previously deported in February, after a migrant arrest in November 2025, and subsequently re-entered the United States illegally.
Defense Claims Fear of Separation Existed
The version presented by attorney Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch introduces a key nuance: according to her, Martínez Nieto accepted voluntary departure because continuing to dispute his case could generate another scenario for Liam.
The attorney stated that the father could have tried to stay in the United States and file a habeas corpus petition, a judicial action to legally challenge a detention.
- The alleged risk: Lincoln-Goldfinch argued that if the father continued to litigate, there was a possibility that Liam Tadeo could have been left in custody as an unaccompanied migrant child instead of being handed over to his mother.
This possibility corresponds to the defense’s version and does not mean that the separation actually occurred.
Liam Tadeo’s Case Leaves a Broader Discussion Open
The episode shows that the debate is not limited to determining whether ICE physically separated Liam from his father: the discussion also reaches the decisions faced by families under detention and deportation processes.
The official statement is clear: the father and son remained together. The defense raises another issue: whether the fear of a potential separation can influence the decision to abandon a migrant dispute and leave the country.
- The limit: The case of Liam does not demonstrate that ICE separated this family. It does expose conflicting versions about the options and consequences they faced during the process.
The case of Liam Tadeo summarizes a discussion that goes beyond whether ICE physically separated this family. The father and son remained together and left the United States, as DHS and Mullin claim, but the defense argues that the fear of a potential separation influenced the decision not to continue the migrant battle.
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SOURCE: FOX News / Telemundo