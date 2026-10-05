U.S. Immigration Crackdown to Intensify in 2027, Says «Border Czar» Tom Homan
Posted on 10/05/26 at 07:40
The U.S. immigration crackdown could enter a new phase in 2027, according to Tom Homan, who spoke at a meeting with Hispanic leaders in Doral, Florida.
The so-called «border czar» stated that authorities made nearly 200,000 immigration arrests inside the country over the past four months.
«Wait and see what we do next year,» Homan said, hinting that operations will continue to grow under the administration of President Donald Trump.
The official maintained that the government intends to keep breaking records as it moves forward with its stated goal of carrying out mass deportations.
Tom Homan Expects More Deportations in 2027
#Breaking | More deportations in 2027! Tom Homan warns: “Wait and see what we do next year”
The official assured that ICE is registering historic levels of arrests and deportations, and hinted that immigration operations will continue to increase during 2027. https://t.co/hL5fJpisYb
— heraldousa (@heraldousa) October 3, 2026
Homan assured that ICE has reached historic levels of detentions and linked this increase to the migration strategy being pushed from the White House.
He also pointed out that operations aim to combat crimes related to fentanyl trafficking, human trafficking, and potential threats linked to terrorism.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: USCIS increases EB-5 Green Card investment route fees, effective November
Since June, Homan claims that authorities have registered record monthly numbers, while continuing to increase resources allocated to immigration operations.
The official also indicated that around 2,000 more officers are still to be hired, which could expand the operational capacity of immigration authorities.
ICE Puts September 2026 Under the Microscope for Deportations
View this post on Instagram
Homan maintained during his speech that September could become the month with the most deportations recorded in ICE’s history.
«Mass deportation is a reality,» the official said, defending the results achieved over the past few months.
A day later, during an interview with CBS, he slightly moderated his statement, saying that September would be close to setting a new record.
Homan assured, however, that he expected a record number of expulsions during September, following the increases registered in previous months.
Doral Feels the Impact of Immigration Operations
The statements are particularly relevant because they were made in Doral, a city in southern Florida with a large immigrant population.
Residents and business owners have reported concerns about the impact of operations on families, workers, and the economic activity of local establishments.
The ICE office in Miami made over 7,500 arrests in July, according to data cited during coverage of the operations.
About half of those detained had no criminal record, a fact that has fueled questions about the scope of the migration strategy.
What Does Tom Homan’s Announcement Mean for Immigrants?
Homan’s message suggests that immigration operations will not decrease as 2027 begins and could even increase in scale.
The warning comes as some communities in southern Florida express concern about the economic and family-related consequences of detentions.
Homan, for his part, has defended the strategy and claims that the increase in arrests demonstrates the fulfillment of the Trump administration’s migration priorities.
The evolution of ICE’s numbers will determine whether September ultimately set a record and how much deportation capacity can increase during 2027.
Sources: Univision, Heraldo USA.