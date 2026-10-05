The U.S. immigration crackdown could enter a new phase in 2027, according to Tom Homan, who spoke at a meeting with Hispanic leaders in Doral, Florida.

The so-called «border czar» stated that authorities made nearly 200,000 immigration arrests inside the country over the past four months.

«Wait and see what we do next year,» Homan said, hinting that operations will continue to grow under the administration of President Donald Trump.

The official maintained that the government intends to keep breaking records as it moves forward with its stated goal of carrying out mass deportations.

Tom Homan Expects More Deportations in 2027

#Breaking | More deportations in 2027! Tom Homan warns: “Wait and see what we do next year” The official assured that ICE is registering historic levels of arrests and deportations, and hinted that immigration operations will continue to increase during 2027. https://t.co/hL5fJpisYb — heraldousa (@heraldousa) October 3, 2026

Homan assured that ICE has reached historic levels of detentions and linked this increase to the migration strategy being pushed from the White House.

He also pointed out that operations aim to combat crimes related to fentanyl trafficking, human trafficking, and potential threats linked to terrorism.