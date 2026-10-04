Trump creates new federal force

White House to coordinate superintelligence

Tech companies join the strategy

Donald Trump created the Superintelligence Force, a new federal committee, on Sunday to coordinate the US strategy on artificial intelligence.

The structure’s mission will be to maintain the US technological leadership and connect federal policies with businesses, consumers, and other sectors. In contrast, the committee will report directly to the President and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, according to the announcement released by Trump. President believes this technology could have an impact comparable to, or even greater than, that of the Internet and the Industrial Revolution.

Superintelligence Force Will Have Direct Access to Trump

President Donald Trump announced the creation of the “Super Intelligence Force”, a group that will coordinate federal government efforts to ensure US leadership in superintelligence artificial intelligence and its relationship with tech companies, infrastructure providers, and other sectors. Photo: AP — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 4, 2026

The new force will be headed by National Intelligence Director Jay Clayton, who will play a central role in the technological strategy.

Andrew Ferguson, Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission; Emil Michael, a senior Pentagon tech official; and Scott Kupor, Director of OPM, will also participate.

Their work will include coordinating federal relations with consumers, public interest organizations, critical infrastructure providers, and companies developing these technologies.

The creation of the group elevates artificial intelligence to a cross-cutting issue involving innovation, national security, infrastructure, regulation, and economic competitiveness.