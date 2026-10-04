ICE Prepares to Hire 5,000 New Employees Amid Growing Concerns Over Background Checks
Posted on 10/04/26 at 08:49
- ICE seeks 5,000 employees
- Would increase its workforce by 17%
- Background checks raise new concerns
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to expand its personnel to bolster the Trump administration’s immigration operations.
The agency is looking to hire 5,000 new employees before the end of 2026, according to sources familiar with the plan cited by U.S. media outlets. This majority would be deportation officers involved in arrests, detainee custody, and management of immigration cases, although support staff would also be hired.
Its goal could expand ICE’s workforce by approximately 17%, bringing it to more than 29,000 employees during the summer.
ICE Seeks 5,000 Employees to Bolster Operations
🇺🇸 ICE will hire another 5,000 employees after recording nearly 150,000 arrests during the summer, according to The New York Times.
Since Trump’s arrival, the agency has added around 8,000 workers and now has approximately 29,000 employees. pic.twitter.com/1x0WSJc5jd
— Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) September 29, 2026
The expansion is backed by new resources approved by Congress to strengthen the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) immigration operations.
Growth continues as the Trump administration maintains its priority of increasing arrests, detentions, and deportations of individuals subject to immigration proceedings.
The new officers could participate in everything from locating and arresting individuals to their custody and case management within the immigration system.
However, it is still unclear whether the 5,000 employees will be fully trained and deployed before December or will continue to undergo background checks.
ICE Hiring Raises Concerns Over Background Checks
ICE is reportedly planning to hire up to 5,000 more agents to meet its record arrest and deportation numbers, according to The New York Times. https://t.co/9cVmW8ajw6
— Primer Impacto (@PrimerImpacto) September 30, 2026
The pace of recruitment has again brought the mechanisms used to investigate the backgrounds of those joining ICE under scrutiny.
During the previous expansion, questions arose because some employees began working without completing required background checks, according to news reports.
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Later, some of those employees were separated from the agency, while ICE continued to face a high volume of pending background investigations.
DHS has maintained that its processes meet the required standards and assured that the new hiring campaign responds to the additional resources allocated to the department.
ICE’s Challenge: Hiring Quickly Without Reducing Screening
The challenge will be to incorporate thousands of employees while adhering to procedures that may include background checks, fingerprinting, polygraph tests, and other screenings.
Deborah Fleischaker, former acting chief of staff at ICE during the Biden administration, warned that conducting these investigations correctly takes time.
The new expansion could also increase ICE’s operational capacity in communities where the agency conducts arrest and immigration law enforcement activities.
For immigrant families, the announcement does not change their legal status, but it anticipates a broader federal structure dedicated to immigration enforcement.
Sources: La Nación, The New York Times.