ICE seeks 5,000 employees

Would increase its workforce by 17%

Background checks raise new concerns

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to expand its personnel to bolster the Trump administration’s immigration operations.

The agency is looking to hire 5,000 new employees before the end of 2026, according to sources familiar with the plan cited by U.S. media outlets. This majority would be deportation officers involved in arrests, detainee custody, and management of immigration cases, although support staff would also be hired.

Its goal could expand ICE’s workforce by approximately 17%, bringing it to more than 29,000 employees during the summer.

ICE Seeks 5,000 Employees to Bolster Operations

🇺🇸 ICE will hire another 5,000 employees after recording nearly 150,000 arrests during the summer, according to The New York Times. Since Trump’s arrival, the agency has added around 8,000 workers and now has approximately 29,000 employees. pic.twitter.com/1x0WSJc5jd — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) September 29, 2026

The expansion is backed by new resources approved by Congress to strengthen the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) immigration operations.

Growth continues as the Trump administration maintains its priority of increasing arrests, detentions, and deportations of individuals subject to immigration proceedings.