The government rules out widespread election patrols.

Federal law limits armed deployments.

Latin organizations prepare for election assistance.

The Department of National Security asserts that ICE is not preparing operations targeting voting centers for the November legislative elections.

However, this stance does not rule out all intervention: the government contemplates actions in response to specific threats, a caveat that keeps civil organizations uneasy.

The difference matters to voters: denying widespread patrols does not guarantee that no immigration agent will go to a polling place.

With early voting underway in some states, the debate combines security, legal limits, and the fear of decreased participation.

Mullin Contemplates Interventions in Response to Threats or Court Orders

#MUNDO 🌐🚨 White House says it won’t send ICE agents to voting centers, but activists are preparinghttps://t.co/1Nr9lukOPI — Noticiero Digital (@NDtitulares) October 2, 2026



Secretary Markwayne Mullin called Democratic concerns «alarmism,» although he mentioned possible interventions to respond to threats or execute court orders.

The statement sent by his department to Associated Press also contemplates arrests derived from selective actions in response to an active threat to public safety.

These statements describe hypothetical scenarios; they do not constitute an announcement of national deployment nor identify centers where an operation has been scheduled.

For election authorities, the issue is how to ensure that any incident does not interrupt citizens’ access to the polls.