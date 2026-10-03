A federal judge has given the government of Donald Trump until October 9 to defend its controversial rule on visas for foreign students and journalists.

The decision keeps open a legal battle that affects holders of F, J, and I visas, including people affiliated with universities, exchange programs, and foreign media.

Why it matters: The rule would change a system in place for decades and would force numerous foreigners to apply for extensions to continue their activities in the United States.

The fact: F and J visas are generally subject to a maximum of 4 years, while journalists with I visas may stay for up to 240 days.

Trump Must Defend Visa Limit for Students and Journalists

Two days prior to the court hearing, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security appealed the judge’s ruling temporarily blocking new visa restrictions on international students and journalists from taking effect. | LINK IN REPLY pic.twitter.com/NsnTBJEGKT — masslivenews (@masslivenews) October 2, 2026

Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV of the Massachusetts District asked both parties to present a roadmap for how the litigation will proceed.

The magistrate had previously stopped the rule from taking effect by order dated September 14, while the appeal filed against DHS is being resolved.

The plaintiffs include higher education organizations and unions, including The NewsGuild-CWA, which represents journalists and communications workers.

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During the new hearing, the plaintiff proposed moving towards a definitive resolution of the conflict, including the possibility of seeking a summary judgment.

The process: The government and plaintiffs must submit their arguments before October 9, a date that could mark the next significant move in the case.