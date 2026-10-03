Judge Puts Trump Against the Clock: Must Defend Controversial Visa Limit for Students and Journalists
Posted on 10/03/26 at 13:27
A federal judge has given the government of Donald Trump until October 9 to defend its controversial rule on visas for foreign students and journalists.
The decision keeps open a legal battle that affects holders of F, J, and I visas, including people affiliated with universities, exchange programs, and foreign media.
Why it matters: The rule would change a system in place for decades and would force numerous foreigners to apply for extensions to continue their activities in the United States.
The fact: F and J visas are generally subject to a maximum of 4 years, while journalists with I visas may stay for up to 240 days.
Trump Must Defend Visa Limit for Students and Journalists
Two days prior to the court hearing, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security appealed the judge’s ruling temporarily blocking new visa restrictions on international students and journalists from taking effect. | LINK IN REPLY pic.twitter.com/NsnTBJEGKT
— masslivenews (@masslivenews) October 2, 2026
Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV of the Massachusetts District asked both parties to present a roadmap for how the litigation will proceed.
The magistrate had previously stopped the rule from taking effect by order dated September 14, while the appeal filed against DHS is being resolved.
The plaintiffs include higher education organizations and unions, including The NewsGuild-CWA, which represents journalists and communications workers.
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During the new hearing, the plaintiff proposed moving towards a definitive resolution of the conflict, including the possibility of seeking a summary judgment.
The process: The government and plaintiffs must submit their arguments before October 9, a date that could mark the next significant move in the case.
What Would Change for Foreign Students in the United States?
The US government must present its arguments by October 9, while a rule that tightens F, J, and I visas remains in dispute. https://t.co/I32bvnFNZq pic.twitter.com/kPaoTdyCMp
— Primicias (@Primicias) October 2, 2026
Currently, international students can remain under the scheme known as “duration of status”, linked to compliance with the conditions of their academic program. The rule would replace the current model with fixed periods, requiring people needing longer stays to seek extensions from immigration authorities.
For F students and J participants, the general limit is 4 years, although certain academic programs or research may require longer periods.
The court also noted that some decisions would be at DHS’s discretion and questioned the limited guidance available to evaluate those applications.
What they can do: Students, researchers, and journalists affected must follow official updates and consult individual immigration guidance before modifying their studies, employment, or travel.
National Security, the Argument the Government Must Defend
The Trump administration claims that the restrictions are part of its measures to strengthen national security and increase control over certain categories of non-immigrants.
However, Saylor previously questioned the government’s connection between the proposed time limits and national security objectives.
In his September order, the court determined that there were grounds to postpone the national implementation of the regulation while the judicial dispute continues.
For now, the litigation does not mean that F, J, or I visas have been eliminated: what remains stalled is the implementation of the new restrictions while the case moves forward.
Sources: Efe, Infobae.