Singer Becky G sparked conversation about immigration and American politics during her performance at the Arizona State Fair, where she displayed a sign against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The message also referenced the electoral participation of Latinas, as Arizona prepares for the midterm elections on November 3.

Becky G Shows Anti-ICE Sign During Arizona Concert

Becky G during her concert at the Arizona State Fair. “Hot Latinas Melt Ice”. https://t.co/xxOCxO84Gq — Becky G México (@BeckyGMexico2) October 10, 2026

The Mexican-American performer took advantage of her October 9 presentation to display a message that quickly circulated on social media. The sign contained two phrases: “Hot Latinas vote” and “Hot Latinas melt ICE.” The combination of both expressions linked electoral participation with criticism of the migration control policies implemented by federal authorities. Images shared on digital platforms showed the moment, adding another episode to Becky G’s public statements about immigration.

Arizona 2026 Elections: The Message About Latino Voting

The concert took place two days after the start of early voting in Arizona, scheduled since October 7. The November 3 elections will define important positions, including the governorship, as well as federal representatives, state legislators, and other public positions.

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The migration context is also part of the national debate. According to Pew Research Center, fear of possible deportations increased among Latino adults during 2025. An April survey recorded 42% concern about a possible deportation of oneself or someone close. By November, the percentage reached 52%. The results reflect concern among those surveyed, although they do not allow us to establish how this sentiment will influence the November elections.