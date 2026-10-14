Becky G Challenges ICE During Concert and Sends Message About Latino Vote
Posted on 10/14/26 at 10:00
Singer Becky G sparked conversation about immigration and American politics during her performance at the Arizona State Fair, where she displayed a sign against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The message also referenced the electoral participation of Latinas, as Arizona prepares for the midterm elections on November 3.
Becky G Shows Anti-ICE Sign During Arizona Concert
Becky G during her concert at the Arizona State Fair.
“Hot Latinas Melt Ice”. https://t.co/xxOCxO84Gq
— Becky G México (@BeckyGMexico2) October 10, 2026
The Mexican-American performer took advantage of her October 9 presentation to display a message that quickly circulated on social media. The sign contained two phrases: “Hot Latinas vote” and “Hot Latinas melt ICE.” The combination of both expressions linked electoral participation with criticism of the migration control policies implemented by federal authorities. Images shared on digital platforms showed the moment, adding another episode to Becky G’s public statements about immigration.
Arizona 2026 Elections: The Message About Latino Voting
The concert took place two days after the start of early voting in Arizona, scheduled since October 7. The November 3 elections will define important positions, including the governorship, as well as federal representatives, state legislators, and other public positions.
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The migration context is also part of the national debate. According to Pew Research Center, fear of possible deportations increased among Latino adults during 2025. An April survey recorded 42% concern about a possible deportation of oneself or someone close. By November, the percentage reached 52%. The results reflect concern among those surveyed, although they do not allow us to establish how this sentiment will influence the November elections.
Becky G and Her Previous Protests Against ICE
⭕️ Becky G protested against ICE at a pre-Grammy gala
👉 The singer showed a customized nail design with the message «Fuck ICE» on the red carpet.
📍 The moment occurred during the MusiCares Person of the Year gala, held in Los Angeles.
📸 Reuters https://t.co/TXMHnZau5I
— Filo.news (@filonewsOK) January 31, 2026
The singer had already expressed her rejection of ICE during the MusiCares Person of the Year gala, held in Los Angeles in January 2026. On that occasion, Becky G showed a nail design with the expression “F—k ICE”, during the musical tribute to Mariah Carey. Her public positioning on immigration also has precedents in 2015, when she released “We Are Mexico” after Donald Trump’s statements about Mexican immigrants. The song was dedicated to people who came to the United States seeking better opportunities and reflected her connection with the Mexican community.
What Does Becky G’s Message Mean for the 2026 Elections?
The new appearance of the sign once again situates Becky G within a public conversation that combines entertainment, Latino identity, immigration, and civic participation. Arizona allows early voting by mail or in person. Election authorities provide information on identification, ballots, and voting centers.
The episode also shows how entertainment figures use their performances to express political positions. We have no way of measuring their electoral effect. For now, Becky G’s message adds another chapter to her public statements about immigration, as Arizona moves towards the November elections.