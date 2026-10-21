A Mexican worker was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after one of them allegedly posed as a customer at a tire shop in Washington. The incident occurred on Saturday at TOS Wheels & Tires, a business located in Lynnwood, north of Seattle, according to a public statement by the company.

The arrest was captured on security cameras and sparked outrage among the employee’s colleagues and family members, who questioned the procedure used. The case has reignited the debate over ICE’s tactics for detaining immigrants at their workplaces and the consequences for their families.

ICE Uses Alleged Customer to Detain Mexican Man in Washington

ICE agents posed as tire shop customers to detain young dad, 26, who has been in US as a child and has no criminal history, fiancée says https://t.co/5PSjlPHVpy — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 21, 2026

The worker was identified as Christopher Ruiz de Jesús, a 26-year-old Mexican man who was performing his typical duties. According to the business, an alleged agent entered asking about tires and requested that someone check his vehicle to identify the necessary tires.Ruiz exited the business to attend to the request, unaware that three other agents were waiting outside to arrest him. The released images show how the alleged customer covered his face with a ski mask while the agents intercepted the worker.

Business Denounces Deception During Immigration Operation

Un hombre de 26 años, originario de México, fue detenido por agentes de ICE encubiertos que acudieron a su lugar de trabajo en Lynnwood, Washington.

https://t.co/LWbCQOzD4t — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 21, 2026

TOS Wheels & Tires publicly reacted and accused immigration authorities of using deception to remove the employee from the establishment. «They kidnapped one of ours. YES, KIDNAPPED,» the business expressed on its social media accounts while denouncing the incident.