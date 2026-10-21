Trump Blames Immigration for European Protests as Economy Worries Latino Voters
Posted on 10/21/26 at 19:37
- Trump links protests and immigration.
- Macron rejects US accusations.
- Economy tops Latino priorities.
Donald Trump brought the protests in France and Italy into the US debate: he attributed the unrest to immigration just two weeks before the November 3 legislative elections. On October 19, from the White House, the president linked the mobilizations in both countries to the arrival of immigrants and called for the closure of European borders.
His statements included Italy, governed by Giorgia Meloni, whose political affinity with Trump and her migration restrictions did not prevent the president from being questioned. The message presents European instability as a warning to the United States. However, attributing the protests to immigration does not demonstrate what provoked them.
Macron Rejects Trump’s Narrative on the Unrest
DONALD TRUMP SAID FRANCE IS «IN FLAMES» AND «DESTROYED» BY IMMIGRATION
The US president attributed the unrest to migration flows and demanded the closure of border crossings «before it’s too late». The violent protests on Saturday left 1,800 detained, over 500 police officers injured, and 1,500 businesses damaged
🔗https://t.co/6l0plSCZQ3
— Infobae América (@infobaeamerica) October 18, 2026
The French protests are driven by demands for purchasing power, fuel, and public services. Episodes of violence added a security crisis to social discontent. On October 21, Emmanuel Macron accused foreign leaders of spreading disinformation and politicizing the unrest. When asked if he was referring to Trump, he included the president among those singled out.
According to Reuters, the US president held immigrants and radical Islam responsible without presenting evidence. Macron rejected that interpretation of the French crisis. In Italy, protesters have also expressed discontent over prices. The ideological closeness between Trump and Meloni does not eliminate the differences between their respective national contexts.
November Elections: Latino Vote Complicates Things for Republicans
The debate comes as Republicans seek to retain support among Hispanics. A Pew Research Center survey shows a Democratic advantage among registered Latino voters. 51% support Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives, compared to 24% who prefer Republicans. Another 18% remain undecided, and 7% would choose another option. Trump’s presidential approval rating among this electorate stands at 24%, according to the report published on October 16, below the 38% in February 2025.
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The study included 774 registered Hispanic voters, interviewed between September 28 and October 4. The results describe preferences, but do not guarantee the electoral outcome.
Economy and Immigration: Priorities for Hispanic Electorate
For 86% of registered Latino voters, the economy is very important when deciding their congressional vote. Immigration reaches 64%. Additionally, 74% believe that Trump’s economic policies have worsened conditions. This figure measures a specific economic assessment, not general presidential disapproval.
These data suggest a difficulty for the administration: insisting on borders may resonate with their supporters, but leaves pending answers about prices, housing, and employment. The electoral effectiveness of the message remains open. Surveys show that the economy occupies a central place among Hispanics, even when immigration dominates presidential statements.
SOURCE: articulo14, infobae