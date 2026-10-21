Trump links protests and immigration.

Macron rejects US accusations.

Economy tops Latino priorities.

Donald Trump brought the protests in France and Italy into the US debate: he attributed the unrest to immigration just two weeks before the November 3 legislative elections. On October 19, from the White House, the president linked the mobilizations in both countries to the arrival of immigrants and called for the closure of European borders.

His statements included Italy, governed by Giorgia Meloni, whose political affinity with Trump and her migration restrictions did not prevent the president from being questioned. The message presents European instability as a warning to the United States. However, attributing the protests to immigration does not demonstrate what provoked them.

Macron Rejects Trump’s Narrative on the Unrest

DONALD TRUMP SAID FRANCE IS «IN FLAMES» AND «DESTROYED» BY IMMIGRATION The US president attributed the unrest to migration flows and demanded the closure of border crossings «before it’s too late». The violent protests on Saturday left 1,800 detained, over 500 police officers injured, and 1,500 businesses damaged 🔗https://t.co/6l0plSCZQ3 — Infobae América (@infobaeamerica) October 18, 2026



The French protests are driven by demands for purchasing power, fuel, and public services. Episodes of violence added a security crisis to social discontent. On October 21, Emmanuel Macron accused foreign leaders of spreading disinformation and politicizing the unrest. When asked if he was referring to Trump, he included the president among those singled out.

According to Reuters, the US president held immigrants and radical Islam responsible without presenting evidence. Macron rejected that interpretation of the French crisis. In Italy, protesters have also expressed discontent over prices. The ideological closeness between Trump and Meloni does not eliminate the differences between their respective national contexts.