More than 100 immigration arrests have been reported in California’s Central Valley.

Reports of a broader statewide ICE operation remain unconfirmed.

California law restricts arrests near polling places on Election Day.

ICE arrests in California have raised concerns ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, including fears among some U.S. citizens about going to the polls.

According to KQED, community organizations reported that more than 100 farmworkers and other individuals were detained in California’s Central Valley during a wave of immigration enforcement operations this month.

However, organizations monitoring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in the San Francisco Bay Area have not reported a comparable increase in arrests.

The reported detentions do not establish that an extraordinary statewide ICE operation is underway or that federal agents are specifically targeting polling places.

ICE Operations in California: What Remains Unconfirmed

An ICE Surge in California Ahead of the Midterms? Here’s What We Know – KQED https://t.co/U60G3uISrA — Rich Newbold (@drnewbold) October 17, 2026

Concerns intensified after the Washington Examiner published a report describing an alleged 45-day immigration enforcement operation, citing two anonymous sources.

The report identified San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego as potential primary targets. Other publications and social media accounts subsequently amplified those claims.