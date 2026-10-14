USCIS maintains a key date.

Some permits receive documentary extensions.

Legal extension generates practical doubts.

USCIS maintains October 19, 2026, as the final published date for the designation of Ukraine’s Temporary Protected Status (TPS). However, this date coexists with a legal interpretation that argues the protection was automatically extended for six months. The difference matters: the published calendar, the continuity of protection, and the documents to demonstrate work authorization require separate attention. Therefore, presenting the expiration as a definitive loss of protection for all beneficiaries omits a relevant legal issue.

Who is protected by Ukraine’s TPS

The extension announced in January 2025 established a protection period from April 20, 2025, to October 2026. The federal notice estimated that approximately 103,700 existing beneficiaries could re-register, as long as they continued to meet the program’s requirements.

TPS allows beneficiaries to remain temporarily in the United States and work during its validity; it also protects them from deportation. This protection does not automatically grant permanent residence or citizenship, and it does not cover all Ukrainians present in the United States.