ICE Visits Lennar Construction Sites in Fresno and Madera Counties
Posted on 10/14/26 at 23:30
- ICE workplace raids occurred at Fanucchi Ranch, Riverstone, and Tesoro Viejo.
- Relatives reported the detention of two workers and their transfer to McFarland.
- It remains unclear whether agents presented judicial orders or received authorization to enter.
ICE visits construction sites. A construction supervisor questioned the authority of ICE agents to enter a site in Tesoro Viejo, in Madera County, California. After the exchange, federal officials withdrew without making any arrests, according to a report by ABC30.
The scene was part of a series of visits to three Lennar developments over two days. While no arrests were reported in Tesoro Viejo, relatives of workers described detentions at the other two locations and the impact on their families.
ICE Visits Lennar Construction Sites: Three Locations, Different Outcomes
According to the report, agents visited Fanucchi Ranch in west Fresno and Riverstone in Madera County on Thursday, October 8. The next day, they arrived at Tesoro Viejo.
At the latter development, worker Nick Rodriguez recorded the supervisor reminding agents that the homes were private property and demanding a signed order before allowing them to enter.
Rodriguez reported that officials had been requesting visa documentation from workers before the supervisor intervened. Available information does not establish whether agents presented any order or the official reason for their withdrawal.
ICE Construction Site Visits: Two Families Describe Detentions
At Fanucchi Ranch, Andrés Pacheco was detained as he arrived at work, according to his wife, who spoke to the TV station. The woman explained that he has been living in the United States for 23 years and is the father of three daughters.
She also said he was being held at Golden State Annex, a detention center in McFarland. She described a profound change in family life, especially for the girls because of their close relationship with their father.
Another worker, who requested anonymity, reported that agents detained his father while they were both working at Riverstone. According to his testimony, his father had no criminal record and was being held in McFarland. This statement reflects the son’s account.
What Changes Between Public and Private Areas
The discussion recorded in Tesoro Viejo raises an important distinction: private property can include areas open to the public and others with restricted access.
The San Diego County guide explains that ICE can enter public areas of a workplace without an order. To access non-public spaces, it generally needs a judicial order or consent, although the specific circumstances and applicable restrictions must be evaluated in each case.
The National Immigration Law Center also distinguishes between judicial orders and administrative immigration warrants. The latter do not, on their own, authorize searches of private spaces. Without knowing the documents involved and the conditions of access, this distinction does not allow a conclusion about whether any violation occurred at the three construction sites.
Local Officials Express Different Views
ICE agents visit three Lennar construction sites in Fresno, Madera County over two days. https://t.co/UcWlMQT9uQ https://t.co/MPtuU5qcgZ
— KMJ NOW (@KMJNOW) October 13, 2026
Early Tuesday morning in Madera, masked ICE agents walked up on Leonardo Sandoval’s truck. Sandoval, a Mexican national, says he is in the country legally. He told Action News the stop was random and that agents followed him from a gas station «because I look some type of way.»
Reports of ICE activity rose across the San Joaquin Valley this week. Residents and immigration advocates flagged the stops as a dragnet keyed to appearance, not status.
— CantStopPoppin (@CantStopPoppin) October 8, 2026
Fresno Councilmember Annalisa Perea criticized the effect of the detentions on families. Her district includes the Fanucchi Ranch area.
In Madera, County Supervisor Jordan Wamhoff asked residents not to intervene in federal operations. His counterpart, Bobby Macaulay, expressed concern about fear and anxiety in the community and called for transparency in the operations.
Pending Questions for Lennar and ICE
ICE agents showed up at three Lennar job sites in Fresno and Madera counties over a two-day span last week. https://t.co/LLkWzlpi3K
— ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) October 13, 2026
Action News asked Lennar whether it had authorized access, whether agents had orders, and whether the workers were employed directly by Lennar or by subcontractors. The company did not respond before the report was published.
ICE, also contacted by the TV station, said it could not comment on law enforcement operations and maintained that the Department of Homeland Security enforces the country’s laws daily. The response did not clarify the specific circumstances surrounding the detentions.