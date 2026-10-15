ICE workplace raids occurred at Fanucchi Ranch, Riverstone, and Tesoro Viejo.

Relatives reported the detention of two workers and their transfer to McFarland.

It remains unclear whether agents presented judicial orders or received authorization to enter.

ICE visits construction sites. A construction supervisor questioned the authority of ICE agents to enter a site in Tesoro Viejo, in Madera County, California. After the exchange, federal officials withdrew without making any arrests, according to a report by ABC30.

The scene was part of a series of visits to three Lennar developments over two days. While no arrests were reported in Tesoro Viejo, relatives of workers described detentions at the other two locations and the impact on their families.

ICE Visits Lennar Construction Sites: Three Locations, Different Outcomes

According to the report, agents visited Fanucchi Ranch in west Fresno and Riverstone in Madera County on Thursday, October 8. The next day, they arrived at Tesoro Viejo.

At the latter development, worker Nick Rodriguez recorded the supervisor reminding agents that the homes were private property and demanding a signed order before allowing them to enter.

Rodriguez reported that officials had been requesting visa documentation from workers before the supervisor intervened. Available information does not establish whether agents presented any order or the official reason for their withdrawal.