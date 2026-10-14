Familiar de migrante arrollado por una camioneta de ICE en Texas pide que se haga Justicia

Miguel Parra atropellado ICE: Testigos de lo que sucedió

“ICE said agents attempted to make the arrest and claimed Miguel Parra-Hernandez, ran in front of their vehicle and was struck.” Once again, the video shows that DHS, under Markwayne Mullin and Tom Homan, are liars. ICE RAN HIM OVER. This is att murder, at best, att manslaughter https://t.co/yZrMx4prYQ — WeThePeople (@Middle40Percent) October 13, 2026



En la camioneta que arrolló a Parra también viajaban otros dos migrantes a quienes los agentes habían detenido ese mismo día. Ambos fueron testigos "de todo lo que sucedió" y, tras el incidente, fueron trasladados a un centro de detención migratoria a las afueras de Houston, según señalaron FIEL y Kim Bruno, abogada de Parra y de Luis Enriquez, uno de los testigos.

Este es el tercer incidente de violencia por parte de agentes de ICE contra migrantes en Texas desde julio y el segundo en Houston.

En septiembre, un agente de ICE disparó e hirió a Wilber Garcés, un migrante venezolano, en Austin. En julio, otro agente de la misma agencia disparó y mató en Houston a Lorenzo Salgado, un migrante mexicano.

ICE Initiated a Chase With Two Handcuffed Detainees Already in the Vehicle and Ran Over Miguel Parra-Hernandez, Breaking Both Legs https://t.co/836ZkE7xhC — CantStopPoppin (@CantStopPoppin) October 14, 2026

BREAKING: Surveillance video shows an unmarked ICE vehicle running over Miguel Parra-Hernandez during a chase at a Houston shopping center. ICE claims he ran in front of the SUV, but the footage shows it veering through empty parking spaces to hit him. Then, an ICE agent moved the truck Parra-Hernandez fled into the shopping center and left in an unmarked vehicle before deputies arrived. Parra-Hernandez wasn't even their intended target. Now he's in the hospital with a broken leg. We must demand answers. Share this. — Turn Left ⬅️ #ResistProject2025 (@TurnLeftPAC) October 12, 2026

Prosecutors in Houston say that an ICE agent used an SUV to intentionally strike a man. Miguel Parra-Hernandez, 48, was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a severely broken leg (broken in three places), along with additional injuries to his ankle and hip. The Harris County DA reviewed the footage of what happened and publicly stated that the agent appeared to intentionally drive the SUV into Parra-Hernandez. They are investigating the incident for potential criminal charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lock that thug up! Justice for Miguel Parra-Hernandez! — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 14, 2026