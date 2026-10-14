Familiar de migrante arrollado por una camioneta de ICE en Texas pide que se haga Justicia
Publicado el 14/10/2026 a las 19:52
- Familia exige justicia por migrante atropellado
- Miguel Parra permanece hospitalizado en Houston
- Fiscal investiga posible atropello intencional de ICE.
Miguel Parra atropellado ICE. El hermano de Miguel Parra, un migrante mexicano herido al ser arrollado por una camioneta del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, en inglés) en Houston (Texas) el fin de semana, exigió este miércoles "Justicia" por lo ocurrido.
En una rueda de prensa organizada esta tarde por FIEL Houston, Rodolfo Parra pidió además a las autoridades locales que intervengan para impedir que ICE saque a su hermano del hospital donde recibe tratamiento y lo traslade a un centro de detención.
"Le pedimos a todas las autoridades que nos ayuden y que no muevan a mi hermano del hospital porque se encuentra en estado crítico", dijo.
Interceptado por el ICE cuando iba al trabajo
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Miguel Parra, de 48 años, fue interceptado el sábado por la mañana, cuando iba a su trabajo, por agentes de ICE que viajaban en una camioneta negra sin identificar, según indicó César Espinosa, director ejecutivo de FIEL.
Parra detuvo su vehículo, se bajó y empezó a correr. En un video de una cámara de seguridad cercana, difundido por medios locales, se ve cómo la camioneta de ICE lo sigue, da la vuelta y lo arrolla por la espalda.
Tras el incidente, Parra fue trasladado a un hospital en la zona de Katy, donde se recupera de fracturas en ambas piernas y lesiones en la cadera y en uno de los tobillos, según informó Espinosa en la rueda de prensa.
Le hacen cirugía
Ep 328- Rodolfo Parra-Hernández denuncia que su hermano Miguel sufrió graves lesiones en las piernas y la cadera durante un incidente con agentes de ICE en Texas. Según su familia, la camioneta habría pasado por encima de su cuerpo y los agentes lo vigilan en el hospital. https://t.co/iQ43L65FeQ
— Asi Veo Las Cosas (@_asiveolascosas) October 14, 2026
Los médicos ya le realizaron una cirugía y tiene pendiente una segunda intervención para tratar la lesión en el tobillo.
El fiscal de distrito del condado de Harris, Sean Teare, abrió una investigación independiente sobre el incidente y dijo ayer que está listo para presentar cargos penales contra el agente federal implicado, quien, a su juicio, actuó intencionalmente.
"Fue un atropello intencional y, en ese caso, constituye una agresión agravada con un arma mortal en Texas", dijo Teare a NBC News. Agregó que el Gobierno federal no está colaborando con la investigación.
Miguel Parra atropellado ICE: Testigos de lo que sucedió
“ICE said agents attempted to make the arrest and claimed Miguel Parra-Hernandez, ran in front of their vehicle and was struck.”
Once again, the video shows that DHS, under Markwayne Mullin and Tom Homan, are liars. ICE RAN HIM OVER. This is att murder, at best, att manslaughter https://t.co/yZrMx4prYQ
— WeThePeople (@Middle40Percent) October 13, 2026
En la camioneta que arrolló a Parra también viajaban otros dos migrantes a quienes los agentes habían detenido ese mismo día. Ambos fueron testigos "de todo lo que sucedió" y, tras el incidente, fueron trasladados a un centro de detención migratoria a las afueras de Houston, según señalaron FIEL y Kim Bruno, abogada de Parra y de Luis Enriquez, uno de los testigos.
Este es el tercer incidente de violencia por parte de agentes de ICE contra migrantes en Texas desde julio y el segundo en Houston.
En septiembre, un agente de ICE disparó e hirió a Wilber Garcés, un migrante venezolano, en Austin. En julio, otro agente de la misma agencia disparó y mató en Houston a Lorenzo Salgado, un migrante mexicano.
ICE Initiated a Chase With Two Handcuffed Detainees Already in the Vehicle and Ran Over Miguel Parra-Hernandez, Breaking Both Legs
https://t.co/836ZkE7xhC
— CantStopPoppin (@CantStopPoppin) October 14, 2026
BREAKING: Surveillance video shows an unmarked ICE vehicle running over Miguel Parra-Hernandez during a chase at a Houston shopping center.
ICE claims he ran in front of the SUV, but the footage shows it veering through empty parking spaces to hit him.
Then, an ICE agent moved the truck Parra-Hernandez fled into the shopping center and left in an unmarked vehicle before deputies arrived.
Parra-Hernandez wasn't even their intended target. Now he's in the hospital with a broken leg.
We must demand answers. Share this.
— Turn Left ⬅️ #ResistProject2025 (@TurnLeftPAC) October 12, 2026
Prosecutors in Houston say that an ICE agent used an SUV to intentionally strike a man.
Miguel Parra-Hernandez, 48, was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a severely broken leg (broken in three places), along with additional injuries to his ankle and hip.
The Harris County DA reviewed the footage of what happened and publicly stated that the agent appeared to intentionally drive the SUV into Parra-Hernandez.
They are investigating the incident for potential criminal charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lock that thug up!
Justice for Miguel Parra-Hernandez!
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 14, 2026
We're getting our first look at Miguel Parra-Hernandez recovering. He was hit by an ICE agent's vehicle on Saturday. The Harris County DA's Office believes today they will interview one of the detainees in the vehicle when the incident happened. More on @KHOU at 4, 5 & 6 https://t.co/ERnSx1G4ZD
— Amanda Henderson (@AmandaHTV) October 14, 2026