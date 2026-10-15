Family demands justice for migrant run over by ICE vehicle

Miguel Parra remains hospitalized in Houston

Prosecutor investigates possible intentional hit by ICE

Miguel Parra was hit by an ICE vehicle. The brother of Miguel Parra, a Mexican migrant injured after being run over by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) truck in Houston, Texas, over the weekend, demanded «justice» for what happened on Wednesday.

At a press conference organized that afternoon by FIEL Houston, Rodolfo Parra also asked local authorities to intervene to prevent ICE from removing his brother from the hospital where he is receiving treatment and transferring him to a detention center.

«We ask all authorities to help us and not to move my brother from the hospital because he is in critical condition,» he said.

Miguel Parra Stopped by ICE on His Way to Work

Miguel Parra, 48, was stopped Saturday morning on his way to work by ICE agents traveling in an unmarked black truck, according to César Espinosa, executive director of FIEL.

Parra stopped his vehicle, got out, and began running. In video from a nearby security camera released by local media, the ICE truck is seen following him, turning around, and striking him from behind.

After the incident, Parra was taken to a hospital in the Katy area, where he is recovering from fractures in both legs and injuries to his hip and one ankle, Espinosa reported at the press conference.