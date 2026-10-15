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Family of Migrant Run Over by ICE Truck in Texas Demands Justice
Miguel Parra remains hospitalized in Houston after being struck by an ICE vehicle, while the Harris County DA investigates the incident.
By  Alonso González Bañuelas
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Miguel Parra atropellado ICE Familia exige justicia por migrante atropellado. Miguel Parra ICE Case: Family Demands Justice After Houston Truck Incident
Foto Familia exige justicia por migrante atropellado. FOTO ice

Posted on 10/15/26 at 06:00

  • Family demands justice for migrant run over by ICE vehicle
  • Miguel Parra remains hospitalized in Houston
  • Prosecutor investigates possible intentional hit by ICE

Miguel Parra was hit by an ICE vehicle. The brother of Miguel Parra, a Mexican migrant injured after being run over by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) truck in Houston, Texas, over the weekend, demanded «justice» for what happened on Wednesday.

At a press conference organized that afternoon by FIEL Houston, Rodolfo Parra also asked local authorities to intervene to prevent ICE from removing his brother from the hospital where he is receiving treatment and transferring him to a detention center.

«We ask all authorities to help us and not to move my brother from the hospital because he is in critical condition,» he said.

Miguel Parra Stopped by ICE on His Way to Work

Miguel Parra, 48, was stopped Saturday morning on his way to work by ICE agents traveling in an unmarked black truck, according to César Espinosa, executive director of FIEL.

Parra stopped his vehicle, got out, and began running. In video from a nearby security camera released by local media, the ICE truck is seen following him, turning around, and striking him from behind.

After the incident, Parra was taken to a hospital in the Katy area, where he is recovering from fractures in both legs and injuries to his hip and one ankle, Espinosa reported at the press conference.

He Undergoes Surgery

Doctors have already performed surgery on him, and he has a second procedure pending to treat the ankle injury.

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare opened an independent investigation into the incident and said yesterday that he is prepared to file criminal charges against the federal agent involved, who, in his opinion, acted intentionally.

«It was an intentional hit, and in that case, it constitutes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Texas,» Teare told NBC News. He added that the federal government is not cooperating with the investigation.

Miguel Parra Hit by ICE: Witnesses Describe What Happened

Two other migrants who had been detained by agents that same day were also traveling in the truck that struck Parra. Both witnessed «everything that happened» and, after the incident, were transferred to an immigration detention center on the outskirts of Houston, according to FIEL and Kim Bruno, Parra’s lawyer and also the lawyer for Luis Enriquez, one of the witnesses.

This is the third incident involving violence by ICE agents against migrants in Texas since July and the second in Houston.

In September, an ICE agent shot and injured Wilber Garcés, a Venezuelan migrant, in Austin. In July, another agent from the same agency shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado, a Mexican migrant, in Houston.

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