Family of Migrant Run Over by ICE Truck in Texas Demands Justice
Posted on 10/15/26 at 06:00
- Family demands justice for migrant run over by ICE vehicle
- Miguel Parra remains hospitalized in Houston
- Prosecutor investigates possible intentional hit by ICE
Miguel Parra was hit by an ICE vehicle. The brother of Miguel Parra, a Mexican migrant injured after being run over by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) truck in Houston, Texas, over the weekend, demanded «justice» for what happened on Wednesday.
At a press conference organized that afternoon by FIEL Houston, Rodolfo Parra also asked local authorities to intervene to prevent ICE from removing his brother from the hospital where he is receiving treatment and transferring him to a detention center.
«We ask all authorities to help us and not to move my brother from the hospital because he is in critical condition,» he said.
Miguel Parra Stopped by ICE on His Way to Work
Miguel Parra, 48, was stopped Saturday morning on his way to work by ICE agents traveling in an unmarked black truck, according to César Espinosa, executive director of FIEL.
Parra stopped his vehicle, got out, and began running. In video from a nearby security camera released by local media, the ICE truck is seen following him, turning around, and striking him from behind.
After the incident, Parra was taken to a hospital in the Katy area, where he is recovering from fractures in both legs and injuries to his hip and one ankle, Espinosa reported at the press conference.
He Undergoes Surgery
Ep 328- Rodolfo Parra-Hernández denounces that his brother Miguel suffered serious injuries to his legs and hip during an incident with ICE agents in Texas. According to his family, the truck would have passed over his body and the agents are watching him at the hospital. https://t.co/iQ43L65FeQ
— Asi Veo Las Cosas (@_asiveolascosas) October 14, 2026
Doctors have already performed surgery on him, and he has a second procedure pending to treat the ankle injury.
Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare opened an independent investigation into the incident and said yesterday that he is prepared to file criminal charges against the federal agent involved, who, in his opinion, acted intentionally.
«It was an intentional hit, and in that case, it constitutes aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Texas,» Teare told NBC News. He added that the federal government is not cooperating with the investigation.
Miguel Parra Hit by ICE: Witnesses Describe What Happened
“ICE said agents attempted to make the arrest and claimed Miguel Parra-Hernandez, ran in front of their vehicle and was struck.”
Once again, the video shows that DHS, under Markwayne Mullin and Tom Homan, are liars. ICE RAN HIM OVER. This is attempted murder, at best, attempted manslaughter https://t.co/yZrMx4prYQ
— WeThePeople (@Middle40Percent) October 13, 2026
Two other migrants who had been detained by agents that same day were also traveling in the truck that struck Parra. Both witnessed «everything that happened» and, after the incident, were transferred to an immigration detention center on the outskirts of Houston, according to FIEL and Kim Bruno, Parra’s lawyer and also the lawyer for Luis Enriquez, one of the witnesses.
This is the third incident involving violence by ICE agents against migrants in Texas since July and the second in Houston.
In September, an ICE agent shot and injured Wilber Garcés, a Venezuelan migrant, in Austin. In July, another agent from the same agency shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado, a Mexican migrant, in Houston.
ICE Initiated a Chase With Two Handcuffed Detainees Already in the Vehicle and Ran Over Miguel Parra-Hernandez, Breaking Both Legs
https://t.co/836ZkE7xhC
— CantStopPoppin (@CantStopPoppin) October 14, 2026
BREAKING: Surveillance video shows an unmarked ICE vehicle running over Miguel Parra-Hernandez during a chase at a Houston shopping center.
ICE claims he ran in front of the SUV, but the footage shows it veering through empty parking spaces to hit him.
Then, an ICE agent moved the truck Parra-Hernandez fled into the shopping center and left in an unmarked vehicle before deputies arrived.
Parra-Hernandez wasn’t even their intended target. Now he’s in the hospital with a broken leg.
We must demand answers. Share this.
— Turn Left ⬅️ #ResistProject2025 (@TurnLeftPAC) October 12, 2026
Prosecutors in Houston say that an ICE agent used an SUV to intentionally strike a man.
Miguel Parra-Hernandez, 48, was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a severely broken leg (broken in three places), along with additional injuries to his ankle and hip.
The Harris County DA reviewed the footage of what happened and publicly stated that the agent appeared to intentionally drive the SUV into Parra-Hernandez.
They are investigating the incident for potential criminal charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lock that thug up!
Justice for Miguel Parra-Hernandez!
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 14, 2026
We’re getting our first look at Miguel Parra-Hernandez recovering. He was hit by an ICE agent’s vehicle on Saturday. The Harris County DA’s Office believes today they will interview one of the detainees in the vehicle when the incident happened. More on @KHOU at 4, 5 & 6 https://t.co/ERnSx1G4ZD
— Amanda Henderson (@AmandaHTV) October 14, 2026