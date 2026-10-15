Thousands of minors were caught up in the US immigration system during Donald Trump’s second term, according to data analyzed by The Marshall Project. Between January 1, 2025, and August 8, 2026, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 8,592 children, according to the investigation.

The analysis used government records from the Deportation Data Project, with participation from researchers at the University of Berkeley and the University of Los Angeles. The figures show the scope of child detentions and raise questions about family protection, child welfare, and the consequences of immigration policies.

ICE Arrested 8,592 Children in the US: The Figures

More than 8,500 children were arrested by ICE in Donald Trump’s immigration raids, according to a report by The Marshall Project.

https://t.co/F3iinBwYJO — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 14, 2026

The report counted 8,755 minors in immigration custody, including 562 babies and young children, a figure that highlights the vulnerability of the affected population. During the analyzed period, an average of 198 children remained detained daily, according to the data cited in the investigation.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: ICE arrives at three Lennar construction sites: a supervisor demands an order and agents retreat without arrests

The impact is also reflected in the releases from detention centers: according to the figures provided, 54% of minor releases ended with the child’s deportation. Additionally, the mentioned records report 22,565 minors deported by the federal government, including 1,460 who were expelled from within the United States.

California, Texas, and New York Concentrate Child Arrests