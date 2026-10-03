Supreme Court to review mandatory detention.

Cubans face different migration categories.

Hearing does not guarantee automatic release.

The Supreme Court agreed on October 1 to review a Trump administration policy that prevents certain immigrants from requesting a bail hearing during their deportation proceedings.

The case, Rhoney v. Barbosa da Cunha, raises the question of whether the law requires detaining individuals present in the United States who entered without being formally admitted.

Accepting the review does not equate to supporting the government: the Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the merits of this controversy.

For the affected families, the possibility of requesting an individual assessment of detention while the migration process continues, which can take months, is at stake.

Mandatory ICE Detention: Two Conflicting Interpretations

The Supreme Court will analyze the indefinite detention of immigrants with deportation orders. https://t.co/vrcgiPCZhu — Noticias Telemundo (@TelemundoNews) October 1, 2026



The administration changed an interpretation applied for decades in July 2025 and maintains that certain immigrants detained within the country must remain in custody without a bail hearing.

The dispute pits two provisions against each other: Section 1225, invoked to require mandatory detention, and Section 1226(a), which contemplates the possibility of release on bail in certain cases.

The plaintiffs question whether living in U.S. territory for years allows for the same detention treatment as someone seeking to enter the country.

Most appeals courts that examined the issue rejected the government’s interpretation; the Fifth and Eighth Circuits supported it. This division explains the Supreme Court’s intervention.