President Trump claims he still has Hispanic support and that his immigration policy focuses on criminals, but new ICE data and a survey of Latino voters in Texas paint a more complex picture.

Why it matters

Donald Trump made it clear this Thursday that he does not plan to change the course of his immigration policy, even as signs of wear and tear appear among some Latino voters who helped expand his electoral coalition in 2024.

“We have to do what we have to do,” said the president in defense of deportations, according to statements collected by EFE.

Trump also claimed that he still has the support of Latino voters and argued that his administration is expelling people with criminal records from the country.

The available data tell a broader story.

What Trump said

“I still have the support of Latino voters,” Trump said, according to EFE.

The president went further, claiming that if elections were held now, he would win by 25 points.