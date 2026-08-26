ICE Official Leaves Agency and Awaits Federal Sentencing

Former ICE official faces charges in Ohio

Sentencing scheduled for October

No longer works for the agency

An ICE official in Ohio has left the agency while facing both state and federal criminal proceedings, a case that has raised questions about internal oversight.

Samuel Saxon, 48, served as deputy field office director for ICE in Blue Ash, near Cincinnati, and had worked for the federal agency since 2005.

A spokesperson confirmed on August 14 that Saxon is no longer part of ICE, although the agency did not clarify whether he was fired or voluntarily resigned.

His departure comes after he pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements during an investigation, while a separate case in Ohio remains pending.

What Charges Does the Former ICE Official in Ohio Face?

Saxon faces charges in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court that include aggravated assault, strangulation and domestic violence, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say the case began after an incident on December 5, when Saxon allegedly grabbed his partner by the neck and dragged her toward an apartment in Corryville.