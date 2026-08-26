ICE Official Leaves Agency and Awaits Federal Sentencing
Posted on08/26/26 at 13:00
- Former ICE official faces charges in Ohio
- Sentencing scheduled for October
- No longer works for the agency
An ICE official in Ohio has left the agency while facing both state and federal criminal proceedings, a case that has raised questions about internal oversight.
Samuel Saxon, 48, served as deputy field office director for ICE in Blue Ash, near Cincinnati, and had worked for the federal agency since 2005.
A spokesperson confirmed on August 14 that Saxon is no longer part of ICE, although the agency did not clarify whether he was fired or voluntarily resigned.
His departure comes after he pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements during an investigation, while a separate case in Ohio remains pending.
What Charges Does the Former ICE Official in Ohio Face?
Saxon faces charges in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court that include aggravated assault, strangulation and domestic violence, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors say the case began after an incident on December 5, when Saxon allegedly grabbed his partner by the neck and dragged her toward an apartment in Corryville.
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A neighbor said he witnessed part of the incident from the building hallway and called 911, while Cincinnati police officers later found bruising on the woman’s neck.
The investigation also included recordings obtained near the apartment where, according to court documents, sounds related to a heated argument and an alleged assault were captured.
The Federal Investigation That Complicated the Case
After his arrest, Saxon was questioned by police and an agent from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General about what happened that night.
According to the federal complaint, Saxon said he had not had any in-person contact with the woman that day and maintained that they had only spoken by phone.
Investigators concluded that those statements were false, and the official later pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federal agency or government representative.
Before leaving ICE, Saxon had been suspended indefinitely because of the charges, according to what a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson had previously told The Cincinnati Enquirer.
Former ICE Official Awaits Federal Sentencing in October
Saxon is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on October 20, while the state case related to the domestic violence allegations remains on hold because of the federal proceedings.
During a hearing in December, a Hamilton County prosecutor said police had responded to residences connected to Saxon and his partner at least 23 times over approximately 18 months.
His departure was welcomed by the Ohio Immigrant Alliance, an organization that argues that a person under this type of investigation should not retain authority over immigrants in federal custody.
Its executive director, Lynn Tramonte, called for Saxon to face the appropriate legal consequences and questioned the mechanisms used to evaluate and supervise personnel responsible for enforcing immigration laws.
Case Raises Questions About Oversight Within ICE
ICE says its personnel must undergo extensive background investigations, although its procedures allow certain employees to begin working after a preliminary suitability review.
That initial review may include criminal history and credit reports before the full background investigation is completed, according to information published by the agency about its hiring process.
Prosecutors mentioned during the proceedings previous incidents involving Saxon that allegedly date back to 2018, although they said possible earlier charges may have been dismissed or removed from records.
Now, in addition to learning what federal sentence the former ICE official in Ohio will receive in October, it remains to be seen how the state case involving the domestic violence allegations will proceed, according to AOL, Yahoo News, and The Cincinnati Enquirer.