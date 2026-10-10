Lawsuit challenges two immigration policies.

Families warn of separation risks.

Plaintiffs seek to overturn the challenged guidelines.

A coalition of unions, university associations, and immigrants has sued USCIS over two guidelines that, they claim, make it harder to obtain a Green Card without leaving the United States.

The case, American Association of University Professors v. Mullin, was filed on October 5, 2026, in a federal court in Massachusetts.

The plaintiffs include labor organizations, teacher groups, Americans for Immigrant Justice, and six individuals seeking permanent residence.

The controversy centers on the adjustment of status, a procedure that allows certain eligible applicants to process their residence from within the United States.

Adjustment of Status: What Changes with the May Memorandum



The first challenged policy is Memorandum PM-602-0199, issued on May 21, regarding the exercise of discretion when evaluating residence applications.

According to the plaintiffs, they consider the choice to adjust status in the United States, rather than to undergo consular processing abroad, unfavorable.

The coalition argues that it requires unusual or outstanding favorable circumstances to compensate for this factor, increasing difficulties for those who meet the legal requirements.

This challenge affects the evaluation of individual applications; it does not mean that adjustment of status has disappeared as a migration route.