Lawsuit Against USCIS Puts New Hurdles for Green Card in Spotlight: What You Need to Know
Posted on 10/09/26 at 10:42
- A lawsuit is being brought against USCIS over immigration policies.
- Cubans may face different requirements.
- The lawsuit does not suspend measures.
A coalition of immigrant organizations, unions, and residency applicants has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
The lawsuit, filed on October 5, 2026, in Massachusetts, seeks to halt two policies related to the evaluation of permanent residency applications.
The case, identified as American Association of University Professors et al. v. Mullin et al., includes union organizations, immigrant advocates, and six individual plaintiffs.
The participants argue that the measures may hinder the adjustment of status for foreigners seeking to obtain a green card without leaving the United States.
Lawsuit Against USCIS: What Will Happen to the Cuban Green Card?
Lawsuit filed against USCIS over new restrictions for obtaining a green card: what Cubans need to know
Information in the first comment 👇 https://t.co/TB2EnDT4kn
— CiberCuba – News from Cuba 🇨🇺 (@CiberCuba) October 8, 2026
One of the disputed provisions is the PM-602-0199 memo, issued on May 21, 2026, which addresses administrative discretion in certain applications.
The document reaffirms that meeting immigration requirements does not automatically guarantee approval, as USCIS may also evaluate additional factors in accordance with applicable regulations.
The second policy in question affects the procedures for submitting and evaluating evidence during certain immigration proceedings, according to the description included in the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs consider that both changes could harm individuals with pending applications and are asking a federal court to suspend and invalidate the provisions.
Cuban Adjustment Act: Who Could Be Affected?
USCIS will modify certain immigration deadline rules starting in October, and a weekend date could be decisive. https://t.co/rddwJzmf32
— Mag. (@Mag_ECpe) October 9, 2026
Cuban citizens represent a group of special interest because some apply for residency through the Cuban Adjustment Act, a specific immigration pathway.
However, this legislation has particular requirements, and not all Cubans who apply for a green card use the same procedure.
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Those who submit applications based on family ties, employment, or other categories may face different evaluations than those corresponding to the Cuban Adjustment Act.
Therefore, the potential impact of the lawsuit depends on the immigration category, individual circumstances, and applicable provisions for each case.
What Happens to Cubans Who Already Applied for a Green Card?
Another lawsuit, called Acosta Reynoso v. USCIS, has also questioned the application of immigration policies to Cuban citizens with pending applications.
In July 2026, a federal court in Florida rejected a preliminary injunction request filed by the plaintiffs in that case.
This resolution does not necessarily mean that all arguments in the lawsuit have been definitively resolved or determine the outcome of the lawsuit filed in Massachusetts.
In the meantime, applicants must attend to official notifications, respond promptly to requests, and avoid assuming that the policies have been suspended due to the lawsuit.