A lawsuit is being brought against USCIS over immigration policies.

Cubans may face different requirements.

The lawsuit does not suspend measures.

A coalition of immigrant organizations, unions, and residency applicants has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The lawsuit, filed on October 5, 2026, in Massachusetts, seeks to halt two policies related to the evaluation of permanent residency applications.

The case, identified as American Association of University Professors et al. v. Mullin et al., includes union organizations, immigrant advocates, and six individual plaintiffs.

The participants argue that the measures may hinder the adjustment of status for foreigners seeking to obtain a green card without leaving the United States.

Lawsuit Against USCIS: What Will Happen to the Cuban Green Card?

Lawsuit filed against USCIS over new restrictions for obtaining a green card: what Cubans need to know Information in the first comment 👇 https://t.co/TB2EnDT4kn — CiberCuba – News from Cuba 🇨🇺 (@CiberCuba) October 8, 2026

One of the disputed provisions is the PM-602-0199 memo, issued on May 21, 2026, which addresses administrative discretion in certain applications.