Activists denounce increased ICE raids in California.

Agricultural workers reportedly detained by ICE.

Organizations recommend knowing immigrant rights.

Increased ICE raids. ICE operations in California have generated concern among immigrant communities in the Central Valley, where pro-immigrant organizations report an increase in raids and detentions, including the arrest of agricultural workers on their way to work.

The alerts are concentrated in cities such as Fresno, Madera, Selma, Mendota, and Parlier. According to reports from N+ Univision and Noticias Telemundo, the operations intensified during the first days of October.

Dozens of Detentions Reported in Fresno and the Central Valley

According to an N+ Univision report on October 6, community organizations began documenting new detentions on Monday, October 5, with additional reports emerging the following day.

Maria Sofia Corona, an attorney for the United Farm Workers (UFW) Foundation, confirmed to the outlet that organizations had received reports of operations in several parts of the region.

«Yes, unfortunately, we can confirm that there are migrant operations, raids that are happening in Fresno County, as well as reports from Madera,» she stated.

The attorney said that at least 30 people were initially reported detained and that the number later cited by organizations had increased.

«Now, the reports are that there are 40 or more people being held there,» she explained, while making clear that the figure was not an official ICE count.