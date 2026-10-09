ICE Raids Increase in California: Dozens Detained in Fresno and Other Cities
Posted on 10/09/26 at 18:00
- Activists denounce increased ICE raids in California.
- Agricultural workers reportedly detained by ICE.
- Organizations recommend knowing immigrant rights.
Increased ICE raids. ICE operations in California have generated concern among immigrant communities in the Central Valley, where pro-immigrant organizations report an increase in raids and detentions, including the arrest of agricultural workers on their way to work.
The alerts are concentrated in cities such as Fresno, Madera, Selma, Mendota, and Parlier. According to reports from N+ Univision and Noticias Telemundo, the operations intensified during the first days of October.
Dozens of Detentions Reported in Fresno and the Central Valley
According to an N+ Univision report on October 6, community organizations began documenting new detentions on Monday, October 5, with additional reports emerging the following day.
Maria Sofia Corona, an attorney for the United Farm Workers (UFW) Foundation, confirmed to the outlet that organizations had received reports of operations in several parts of the region.
«Yes, unfortunately, we can confirm that there are migrant operations, raids that are happening in Fresno County, as well as reports from Madera,» she stated.
The attorney said that at least 30 people were initially reported detained and that the number later cited by organizations had increased.
«Now, the reports are that there are 40 or more people being held there,» she explained, while making clear that the figure was not an official ICE count.
Increased ICE Raids: Agricultural Workers Intercepted on Their Way to Work
Activists denounce an increase in migrant raids in Northern California.
https://t.co/NeyOKYhqZD
— Noticias Telemundo (@TelemundoNews) October 8, 2026
One of the reported incidents occurred on the morning of Tuesday, October 6, when immigration agents intercepted a van transporting agricultural workers from Selma to Bakersfield.
The organization Faith in the Valley reported that all occupants of the vehicle were detained. At the time of its report, their identities and whereabouts had not been confirmed.
The group said it had established contact with one of the affected families and was working to locate and assist the other relatives.
Meanwhile, Noticias Telemundo, in a report published on October 8, said community organizations had also reported a greater federal presence in Stockton and Parlier, in addition to other locations.
Influencer Spreads Alert About Alleged Detention in Fresno
Concern also spread across social media, where content creator Carlos Pérez, known as Un Duranguense en USA, shared a photo and reported an alleged immigration detention.
«ICE operations are starting in Fresno, California,» he wrote in a post that placed the detention on Monday, October 5, near Belmont and Blyth.
The post is a social media account of the incident. The information provided does not include independent official confirmation of the identity of the person shown in the photograph.
Increased ICE Raids: What Do Organizations Recommend to Immigrants?
Amid the reports, the UFW Foundation urged people to avoid rumors, verify information, and remember the rights available to them during an encounter with immigration authorities.
«We remind the public to remain calm, verify their information, and use their rights, including the right to remain silent and not answer questions,» the organization stated.
It also recommended not signing documents before speaking with an attorney, especially when a person is facing immigration detention.
As community alerts continue, organizations are working to locate detained individuals and provide guidance to their families.
Sources: N+ Univision 21 Fresno (October 6, 2026); Noticias Telemundo (October 8, 2026); Facebook post by Carlos Pérez, Un Duranguense en USA; statements from the UFW Foundation and reports from Faith in the Valley.