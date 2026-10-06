Public spaces in Colorado are seeing more ICE operations.

Families with children are being affected.

Community records show partial coverage.

Immigration detentions at workplaces and in public spaces account for a growing share of documented operations in Colorado: they rose from 37% in 2025 to 48% between January and July 2026.

A report by the Colorado Rapid Response Network (CORRN), presented on Monday, October 5, shows a shift in where the operations are taking place: interventions at homes declined from 30% to 20%.

The difference is 11 percentage points. This does not mean the total number of arrests increased by 48%, but rather that these locations represented a larger share of the cases analyzed.

The organization documented 260 operations: 156 in 2025 and 104 during the first seven months of 2026. The periods cover different lengths of time, and the sample does not represent all ICE activity.

Immigrant Families and Individuals With No Prior Record Among Those Detained

The impact of ICE arrests in Colorado on families stands out among the findings: 73% of the detained people for whom CORRN obtained information had children. Eighteen percent had children who were U.S. citizens, according to the report.

In addition, 37% had a pending immigration process, including asylum applications, family petitions, or U visas. The figure reflects their immigration status at the time of the documented detentions.