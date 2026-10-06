ICE Arrests in Colorado Shift Toward Public Spaces and Workplaces, Affecting Families
Posted on 10/06/26 at 08:00
- Public spaces in Colorado are seeing more ICE operations.
- Families with children are being affected.
- Community records show partial coverage.
Immigration detentions at workplaces and in public spaces account for a growing share of documented operations in Colorado: they rose from 37% in 2025 to 48% between January and July 2026.
A report by the Colorado Rapid Response Network (CORRN), presented on Monday, October 5, shows a shift in where the operations are taking place: interventions at homes declined from 30% to 20%.
The difference is 11 percentage points. This does not mean the total number of arrests increased by 48%, but rather that these locations represented a larger share of the cases analyzed.
The organization documented 260 operations: 156 in 2025 and 104 during the first seven months of 2026. The periods cover different lengths of time, and the sample does not represent all ICE activity.
Immigrant Families and Individuals With No Prior Record Among Those Detained
The impact of ICE arrests in Colorado on families stands out among the findings: 73% of the detained people for whom CORRN obtained information had children. Eighteen percent had children who were U.S. citizens, according to the report.
In addition, 37% had a pending immigration process, including asylum applications, family petitions, or U visas. The figure reflects their immigration status at the time of the documented detentions.
Between 70% and 73% had no prior criminal record, according to the organization. Fewer than 4% had a previous conviction for a violent crime, an important distinction when assessing the documented operations.
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Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Guatemala, and Honduras were the main countries of origin identified. The data show a direct impact on Latin American communities, although they cannot be used to describe everyone detained in Colorado.
A Case in Aurora Shows the Everyday Reach of ICE Operations in Colorado
The most recent case documented by CORRN occurred on October 1 in Aurora. Immigration agents detained a woman at a gas station after she had dropped off one of her children at school.
The woman asked in Spanish that people recording the operation notify her husband. The case illustrates how a detention during an everyday activity can quickly create a family communication and caregiving emergency.
Judith Márquez, of the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, expressed concern about possible cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities. That concern does not, by itself, establish that such coordination occurred.
The federal administration reported 6,745 detentions, arrests, or immigration checks during the period analyzed. CORRN said its hotline observed and confirmed nearly 1,000 enforcement actions and obtained direct testimony in 395 cases; these figures represent different categories and should not be treated as equivalent.
SOURCE: EFE