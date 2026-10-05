ICE detained three Guatemalan workers

Owner decided to close the business permanently

The taqueria faced three immigration operations.

ICE raid on Florida taqueria. An ICE raid at a taqueria in Tallahassee, Florida, ended with three Guatemalan workers detained and scenes of employees running from agents, according to videos of the operation that took place on September 25.

Marco Tenorio, owner of Chile & Chili’s, told N+ Univision that he decided to close the business permanently after the operation because he did not want to continue exposing his employees. According to his account, the establishment has faced three immigration operations in just over a month.

ICE Raid on Taqueria: «There Were People Having Panic Attacks»

Food truck workers bolt from ICE officers as an immigration raid unfolds outside a popular Tallahassee taqueria. Security footage shows several workers running from officers before three employees get detained and taken away. The workers are Guatemala natives, according to local reporting. Now the fallout is hitting the business. Chile & Chili’s Taqueria has permanently closed its Tennessee Street location, with the owner saying other employees quit following the raid. — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 29, 2026

Tenorio was in Mexico when the latest operation took place and said he watched what happened through the security cameras. After learning what had happened, he bought a flight back to Florida.

«It was horrible, there were people with panic attacks, lying on the floor,» he told N+ Univision. «It’s incredible that they treat people like they’re criminals.»

The released footage shows workers quickly leaving the establishment when agents arrived. Prensa Libre also reported that the operation caused scenes of chaos and that three Guatemalan workers were detained.