Minerva Terrones Detained by ICE, Then Learns Her Son Died: “Because of Them, He’s Not Here”

Minerva Terrones Domínguez released after being detained by ICE

Her son died while she was in detention

Lawyer calls her detention illegal

Minerva Terrones Domínguez was detained by ICE. After spending more than two months in detention with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Mexican national Minerva Terrones Domínguez was able to return to her home in California, where she faced the absence of her 21-year-old son Samuel, who suffered from depression and died by suicide while she remained in custody.

«Because of them (ICE), my son is not here with me,» Terrones, 54, from Guerrero, Mexico, told EFE.

The mother of seven can barely speak about the ordeal she and her family endured after U.S. immigration authorities detained her in June.

Terrones was on her way to a store in San Bernardino, California, to buy supplies for her tamale business when an ICE agent stopped her and showed her a photo of a person they were looking for who resembled her.

Minerva Terrones Admitted She Did Not Have Legal Status

I love him very much, I love my boy, says Minerva Terrones a week after burying him after he took his own life when he saw her detained by @icegov @noticiastelemundo pic.twitter.com/uv4BzWgdKw — Edgar Muñoz (@EdgarMunozS) September 30, 2026

Although Minerva Terrones explained that she was not the person in the photo, she had to acknowledge that she did not have legal status.

Terrones was detained on June 29 and transferred to the Adelanto detention center for deportation.

That day, her son Samuel, whom she had cared for because of a depression diagnosis for more than five years, was left waiting for her at home.

«He (Samuel) became very sad and told me that he loved me, that he wanted me to come back home. I told him not to worry, that I didn’t know how long I would be there, that he shouldn’t cry,» Terrones recalled.