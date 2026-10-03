Christa Pike remains in critical condition after execution attempt

She received two doses of pentobarbital

Tennessee has suspended its upcoming executions

Christa Pike remains unconscious, intubated, and connected to a ventilator after Tennessee attempted to execute her by lethal injection on Wednesday, September 30, according to a court motion filed by her lawyers and reports from EFE and The Associated Press (AP).

The 50-year-old woman, the only female inmate on Tennessee’s death row, is receiving medical care at a hospital in Nashville. Her lawyers say medical personnel are working to save her life and remove the pentobarbital from her system.

What Happened During the Failed Execution of Christa Pike?

They injected Christa Pike with two lethal doses of barbiturates… and she’s still alive.

I’m an anesthesiologist, and I’ll explain what might have gone wrong. Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/k8ahlih8sm — Dr. Isaac Chávez Díaz (@DrChavezDiaz) October 2, 2026

According to AP, the execution team spent about an hour attempting to administer the drugs. Defense attorney Randy Spivey said he counted at least seven needles used on Pike’s left arm.

The motion cited by EFE states that Pike arrived at the hospital with both arms swollen, burned, and blistered. One of the needles even bent at a 90-degree angle when it was removed.

During the procedure, Christa Pike tried to guide officials on where to place the needles. According to the court document, she was heard sobbing and gasping before exclaiming, «I feel like my arm is going to burst.»

She also asked, «Is this how it’s supposed to go?» according to the same document. Her lawyers allege that there were problems with the intravenous lines used to administer the pentobarbital.