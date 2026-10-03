Christa Pike in Critical Condition After Failed Execution Attempt in Tennessee
Posted on 10/02/26 at 20:03
- Christa Pike remains in critical condition after execution attempt
- She received two doses of pentobarbital
- Tennessee has suspended its upcoming executions
Christa Pike remains unconscious, intubated, and connected to a ventilator after Tennessee attempted to execute her by lethal injection on Wednesday, September 30, according to a court motion filed by her lawyers and reports from EFE and The Associated Press (AP).
The 50-year-old woman, the only female inmate on Tennessee’s death row, is receiving medical care at a hospital in Nashville. Her lawyers say medical personnel are working to save her life and remove the pentobarbital from her system.
What Happened During the Failed Execution of Christa Pike?
They injected Christa Pike with two lethal doses of barbiturates… and she’s still alive.
I’m an anesthesiologist, and I’ll explain what might have gone wrong. Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/k8ahlih8sm
— Dr. Isaac Chávez Díaz (@DrChavezDiaz) October 2, 2026
According to AP, the execution team spent about an hour attempting to administer the drugs. Defense attorney Randy Spivey said he counted at least seven needles used on Pike’s left arm.
The motion cited by EFE states that Pike arrived at the hospital with both arms swollen, burned, and blistered. One of the needles even bent at a 90-degree angle when it was removed.
During the procedure, Christa Pike tried to guide officials on where to place the needles. According to the court document, she was heard sobbing and gasping before exclaiming, «I feel like my arm is going to burst.»
She also asked, «Is this how it’s supposed to go?» according to the same document. Her lawyers allege that there were problems with the intravenous lines used to administer the pentobarbital.
Christa Pike Remains Unconscious: Her Lawyers Denounce Problems With the IV Lines
🚨 JUST IN: President Trump speaks out on the FAILED execution of Christa Pike in Tennessee last night
«That was an execution where the medication didn’t exactly work. It shouldn’t be very difficult!»
We need to make this MUCH EASIER and just DISPATCH THE FIRING SQUAD!
Come… pic.twitter.com/HbG95GO8HH
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 1, 2026
The defense believes the medication may have entered surrounding tissue instead of the bloodstream because of problems with the intravenous lines.
«Apparently, at no point did any member of the execution team realize that the intravenous lines were not placed correctly,» Christa Pike’s lawyers stated in the document cited by AP.
The defense says that after the first dose failed to produce the expected result, the team prepared and administered a second dose of pentobarbital. Neither dose completed the execution, according to AP.
At the time the report was released, state officials had not provided a definitive explanation for what went wrong during the procedure.
Christa Pike Remains Unconscious: Governor Orders Investigation Into What Happened
A Tennessee woman survives her execution after spending 30 years on death row
Christa Pike survived the attempted execution by lethal injection in Tennessee. The 50-year-old woman received two doses of pentobarbital but remained alive and was… pic.twitter.com/3mlyRtg8JS
— DW Español (@dw_espanol) October 1, 2026
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee ordered an independent review of the state’s execution procedures and suspended the executions still scheduled for 2026.
Pike’s execution has also been postponed indefinitely. Her lawyers have requested the immediate preservation of all evidence related to the procedure and are seeking to have her sentence commuted.
According to EFE, this would be the second failed execution attempt recorded in Tennessee in 2026, a situation that has intensified scrutiny of the state’s protocols.
Pike Had Spent Three Decades on Death Row
Christa Pike was convicted in 1996 of murdering Colleen Slemmer, a crime committed when both women were students. She had spent nearly three decades on death row since then.
Had the execution been carried out, Pike would have become the first woman executed in Tennessee since 1819. She remains hospitalized as the investigation continues into the circumstances that led to the procedure being halted.