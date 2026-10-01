Two Men Take Refuge on Roof During Oswego Immigration Operation as Neighbors Gather Outside
Posted on10/01/26 at 17:00
- Two men spent hours on the roof during Oswego raid
- Dozens protested during the federal operation
- The men apparently managed to escape afterward
Immigration operation in Oswego. Two men spent around seven hours on the roof of a residence in Oswego, New York, while Border Patrol agents attempted to detain them on Wednesday, September 30.
The situation drew dozens of people and ended without federal agents arresting the men at the scene, according to reports from CNY Central and Syracuse.com.
CNY Central reported that when the standoff ended, the two men could no longer be located and apparently escaped in vehicles that were waiting for them.
Syracuse.com reported that federal agents withdrew around 7:30 p.m. and that about an hour later, the men managed to climb down from the roof.
How Did the Immigration Operation in Oswego Begin?
Burnout Bernard, Esq. thinks ICE agents owe him a Q&A in Oswego, New York. Then he starts yelling, slowing his speech, and over-enunciating like he’s so fried he can’t tell whether he’s talking to the agents or the illegal aliens on the roof.
Listen, Bernard. The agents speak… pic.twitter.com/YPPfk0yM3U
— Katie K USA (@KimKatieUSA) September 30, 2026
Oswego Mayor Robert Corradino explained to local media that Border Patrol agents had been pursuing a vehicle through the city. During the incident, at least one person abandoned the vehicle, and two men eventually ended up on the roof of a house at 261 E. Seventh Street.
The Oswego Police Department said it later learned that the immigration operation involved federal authorities attempting to detain several individuals with outstanding federal warrants. Details of those warrants were not disclosed.
The Palladium-Times reported that between eight and 10 agents surrounded the residence. Meanwhile, a group of protesters began gathering at the scene to oppose the actions of federal agents.
Dozens of People Gathered Around the Residence
This year we fought to prevent local law enforcement from helping the federal government carry out their deportation regime. Clearly there is more work to be done.https://t.co/aX9Rhc7FmE
— Phara Souffrant Forrest (@phara4assembly) October 1, 2026
The crowd grew as the hours passed. Syracuse.com estimated that more than 70 people had gathered at the site of the raid, while CNY Central cited the Oswego Police Department as saying that at one point there were more than 50.
People at the scene shouted phrases such as “Show us the warrant” and “Let them go,” according to Syracuse.com. Some also attempted to throw water bottles to the men on the roof.
At one point, local police and firefighters brought a ladder so federal agents could access the property. Syracuse.com reported that one of the men knocked the ladder over, prompting a reaction from the crowd.
Nearby School Activated Security Measures
Meet @USMCAngryVeteran, aka Burnout Boomer Bernard, the loudmouth from the Oswego video. Real name Matt Gordon. He claims he is an Oswego Marine Corps combat veteran who says he did Iraq and Afghanistan, then medically retired around 2011. Now he’s an anti-ICE Rabid Responder… https://t.co/RrtW5kCvF9 pic.twitter.com/inck4d8MXB
— Katie K USA (@KimKatieUSA) September 30, 2026
The proximity of the immigration operation to Charles E. Riley Elementary School led the school to temporarily enter a “lockout” as a precaution. The incident occurred near student dismissal time.
Superintendent Raymond Kilmer III explained that enhanced dismissal procedures were put in place. Students who walked home were released individually to an adult, while additional precautions were taken for those riding buses.
Corradino emphasized that local police were not participating in the immigration operation. “We are not assisting Border Patrol in any way,” he told The Palladium-Times, although local authorities later provided a ladder at the agents' request.
Immigration Operation in Oswego: What Happened to the Two Men?
Syracuse.com reported that federal agents left the scene around 7:30 p.m. and that about an hour later, the men came down from the roof and apparently left in vehicles that were waiting for them.
CNY Central also reported that the men could not be located when the operation ended. The outlet further said that some people covered the lens of one of its cameras and demanded that the news team stop recording.
Available sources do not confirm the nationality or occupation of the two men. They also do not indicate that the men were construction workers or that the crowd was directly responsible for the agents' withdrawal.
Sources: CNY Central, Syracuse.com/The Post-Standard, The Palladium-Times/Oswego County News Now, and WSYR Syracuse.