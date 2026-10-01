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Two Men Take Refuge on Roof During Oswego Immigration Operation as Neighbors Gather Outside
Two men avoided immigration agents during a seven-hour rooftop standoff in Oswego, New York, as people gathered outside and protested the raid
By  Alonso González Bañuelas
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Operativo migratorio en Oswego Imagen hecha por la IA, Two Men Take Refuge on Roof During Oswego Immigration Operation as Neighbors Gather Outside
Foto Operativo migratorio en Oswego Imagen hecha por la IA

Posted on10/01/26 at 17:00

  • Two men spent hours on the roof during Oswego raid
  • Dozens protested during the federal operation
  • The men apparently managed to escape afterward

Immigration operation in Oswego. Two men spent around seven hours on the roof of a residence in Oswego, New York, while Border Patrol agents attempted to detain them on Wednesday, September 30.

The situation drew dozens of people and ended without federal agents arresting the men at the scene, according to reports from CNY Central and Syracuse.com.

CNY Central reported that when the standoff ended, the two men could no longer be located and apparently escaped in vehicles that were waiting for them.

Syracuse.com reported that federal agents withdrew around 7:30 p.m. and that about an hour later, the men managed to climb down from the roof.

How Did the Immigration Operation in Oswego Begin?

Oswego Mayor Robert Corradino explained to local media that Border Patrol agents had been pursuing a vehicle through the city. During the incident, at least one person abandoned the vehicle, and two men eventually ended up on the roof of a house at 261 E. Seventh Street.

The Oswego Police Department said it later learned that the immigration operation involved federal authorities attempting to detain several individuals with outstanding federal warrants. Details of those warrants were not disclosed.

The Palladium-Times reported that between eight and 10 agents surrounded the residence. Meanwhile, a group of protesters began gathering at the scene to oppose the actions of federal agents.

Dozens of People Gathered Around the Residence

The crowd grew as the hours passed. Syracuse.com estimated that more than 70 people had gathered at the site of the raid, while CNY Central cited the Oswego Police Department as saying that at one point there were more than 50.

People at the scene shouted phrases such as “Show us the warrant” and “Let them go,” according to Syracuse.com. Some also attempted to throw water bottles to the men on the roof.

At one point, local police and firefighters brought a ladder so federal agents could access the property. Syracuse.com reported that one of the men knocked the ladder over, prompting a reaction from the crowd.

Nearby School Activated Security Measures

The proximity of the immigration operation to Charles E. Riley Elementary School led the school to temporarily enter a “lockout” as a precaution. The incident occurred near student dismissal time.

Superintendent Raymond Kilmer III explained that enhanced dismissal procedures were put in place. Students who walked home were released individually to an adult, while additional precautions were taken for those riding buses.

Corradino emphasized that local police were not participating in the immigration operation. “We are not assisting Border Patrol in any way,” he told The Palladium-Times, although local authorities later provided a ladder at the agents' request.

Immigration Operation in Oswego: What Happened to the Two Men?

Syracuse.com reported that federal agents left the scene around 7:30 p.m. and that about an hour later, the men came down from the roof and apparently left in vehicles that were waiting for them.

CNY Central also reported that the men could not be located when the operation ended. The outlet further said that some people covered the lens of one of its cameras and demanded that the news team stop recording.

Available sources do not confirm the nationality or occupation of the two men. They also do not indicate that the men were construction workers or that the crowd was directly responsible for the agents' withdrawal.

Sources: CNY Central, Syracuse.com/The Post-Standard, The Palladium-Times/Oswego County News Now, and WSYR Syracuse.

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