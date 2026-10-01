Two men spent hours on the roof during Oswego raid

Dozens protested during the federal operation

The men apparently managed to escape afterward

Immigration operation in Oswego. Two men spent around seven hours on the roof of a residence in Oswego, New York, while Border Patrol agents attempted to detain them on Wednesday, September 30.

The situation drew dozens of people and ended without federal agents arresting the men at the scene, according to reports from CNY Central and Syracuse.com.

CNY Central reported that when the standoff ended, the two men could no longer be located and apparently escaped in vehicles that were waiting for them.

Syracuse.com reported that federal agents withdrew around 7:30 p.m. and that about an hour later, the men managed to climb down from the roof.

How Did the Immigration Operation in Oswego Begin?

Burnout Bernard, Esq. thinks ICE agents owe him a Q&A in Oswego, New York. Then he starts yelling, slowing his speech, and over-enunciating like he’s so fried he can’t tell whether he’s talking to the agents or the illegal aliens on the roof. Listen, Bernard. The agents speak… pic.twitter.com/YPPfk0yM3U — Katie K USA (@KimKatieUSA) September 30, 2026

Oswego Mayor Robert Corradino explained to local media that Border Patrol agents had been pursuing a vehicle through the city. During the incident, at least one person abandoned the vehicle, and two men eventually ended up on the roof of a house at 261 E. Seventh Street.

The Oswego Police Department said it later learned that the immigration operation involved federal authorities attempting to detain several individuals with outstanding federal warrants. Details of those warrants were not disclosed.

The Palladium-Times reported that between eight and 10 agents surrounded the residence. Meanwhile, a group of protesters began gathering at the scene to oppose the actions of federal agents.