California Sues Trump Administration Over $120 Million Wind Farm Deal

California sues Donald Trump

Project would generate 2 gigawatts

California warns about jobs

California has opened a new legal battle against the Trump administration over an energy project that promised investment, jobs, and electricity generation off the state’s central coast.

The state filed a lawsuit Friday challenging the $120 million agreement that allowed Golden State Wind to abandon the development of an offshore wind farm in Morro Bay.

The California Attorney General’s Office argues that the Department of the Interior acted illegally by using those funds to cancel the lease and favor investments linked to fossil fuels.

Attorney General Rob Bonta warned that the decision also jeopardizes $30 million committed to workforce training, supply chain development, and benefits for local communities.

California Challenges $120 Million Wind Farm Deal

Golden State Wind obtained a lease in the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area in 2022 following a competitive federal auction to develop projects off the California coast.

The plan called for a 2-gigawatt offshore wind farm, along with investments supporting workers, suppliers, and communities connected to activities such as fishing.