ICE Agent Forgets Gun in Airport Bathroom: How Long Was It Unattended?

ICE agent forgets gun

Found in airport bathroom

Flight attendant alerted authorities

A gun belonging to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent was found in a public bathroom at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

The discovery was made on the afternoon of July 21 after the security checkpoint in Terminal 2, according to airport spokesperson Doug Yakel, who confirmed the incident to NBC.

A flight attendant found the gun in a stall in the men’s bathroom and alerted authorities, prompting officials to temporarily close the area.

The incident raises questions about how an official firearm was left unattended inside a terminal and, especially, how long it remained accessible before someone found it.

Flight Attendant Finds ICE Agent’s Gun

After receiving the alert, airport security personnel closed the bathroom and contacted the San Francisco Police Department to determine who owned the gun.

Police officers were still at the scene when the ICE agent later returned to retrieve the gun they had left behind, according to information provided to NBC.