ICE Plans to Spend $2 Million on Robot Dogs for Dangerous Operations

ICE plans to buy robot dogs

Investment could reach $2 million

New tools raise questions

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to allocate up to $2 million to purchase robot dogs to support operations considered dangerous for its agents.

The initiative appears in the acquisition planning system of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and contemplates incorporating Spot units, developed by Boston Dynamics, as well as accessories.

These four-legged robots are designed to move through difficult terrain, climb stairs, and enter spaces where initially sending an agent could pose a risk.

Equipped with cameras and sensors, they can perform remote inspections and execute certain tasks autonomously, expanding the technological tools available to ICE.

ICE Seeks to Use Robot Dogs in Dangerous Areas

ICE wants to spend up to $2 million on robot dogs. Boston Dynamics SPOT units, 360-degree cameras, built to open doors and walk into confined or dangerous spots so officers don’t have to. Comes a day after ICE signed a $16.7 million no-bid deal for 6,000 pairs of electric shock… pic.twitter.com/qR6yT2LXqN — IredcapI (@IredcapI) August 28, 2026

According to the DHS justification, the robots would allow for improved personnel safety and obtaining information before agents enter confined, unstable, or hard-to-reach areas.