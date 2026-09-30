EB-5 Visa Fees More Than Double as USCIS Raises Investor Costs

USCIS more than doubles EB-5 visa fees

I-526 to cost $7,615

I-526E to increase to $7,850

The path to a Green Card through investment is becoming considerably more expensive: USCIS announced new fees for the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, with increases exceeding 100% for key petitions.

The change will particularly affect foreign investors who use Forms I-526 and I-526E to apply for immigrant classification, whether through independent investments or regional centers.

USCIS says the update will allow the agency to recover the program’s operating costs, move closer to statutory processing goals, and fund integrity measures, including audits and site visits related to investments.

The EB-5 Program provides a path to permanent residence for foreign investors who meet the investment and job creation requirements established under U.S. law.

USCIS EB-5 Fees Increase by More Than 100%

The initial filing fee for Form I-526 for an independent investor will rise from $3,675 to $7,615, including a $75 technology fee, representing an increase of approximately 107%.

For investors using a regional center, the initial filing fee for Form I-526E will rise from $3,675 to $7,850, also including the technology fee, equivalent to an increase of approximately 114%.