EB-5 Visa Fees More Than Double as USCIS Raises Investor Costs
Posted on09/30/26 at 13:00
- USCIS more than doubles EB-5 visa fees
- I-526 to cost $7,615
- I-526E to increase to $7,850
The path to a Green Card through investment is becoming considerably more expensive: USCIS announced new fees for the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, with increases exceeding 100% for key petitions.
The change will particularly affect foreign investors who use Forms I-526 and I-526E to apply for immigrant classification, whether through independent investments or regional centers.
USCIS says the update will allow the agency to recover the program’s operating costs, move closer to statutory processing goals, and fund integrity measures, including audits and site visits related to investments.
The EB-5 Program provides a path to permanent residence for foreign investors who meet the investment and job creation requirements established under U.S. law.
USCIS EB-5 Fees Increase by More Than 100%
The initial filing fee for Form I-526 for an independent investor will rise from $3,675 to $7,615, including a $75 technology fee, representing an increase of approximately 107%.
For investors using a regional center, the initial filing fee for Form I-526E will rise from $3,675 to $7,850, also including the technology fee, equivalent to an increase of approximately 114%.
Additionally, the fee for Form I-829, used to request the removal of conditions on permanent residence obtained through EB-5, will increase from $3,750 to $5,000.
Regional center investors will also need to account separately for the EB-5 Integrity Fund fee: the final rule raises that amount from $1,000 to $1,100 for applicable filings.
When the New EB-5 Fees Will Take Effect
The final rule was announced on September 29 and is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on September 30, 2026, with an effective date 60 days after publication.
This means the new fees are set to take effect on November 30, 2026, making the filing date a potentially important financial factor for investors already preparing a petition.
However, the increases apply to government filing fees and do not replace the capital the applicant must invest to meet the EB-5 program requirements.
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Before submitting documents, interested parties should verify the current instructions and fees directly with USCIS, since the applicable amount will depend on the form, type of petition, and filing date.
What Investors Should Know Before Applying for EB-5
The increase significantly changes the upfront cost of an application: the I-526 fee for an independent investor alone will rise by $3,940 compared with the current amount.
For the initial I-526E petition, the increase will be $4,175, not including other expenses that may accompany the immigration and investment process.
USCIS also maintains different processing times depending on the type of petition. Fiscal year 2026 data show a historical median of 26.3 months for I-526 and around 11 months for I-526E, although individual processing times may vary.
For prospective investors, the new cost structure requires calculating not only the capital committed to the project but also government filing fees, professional costs, and other related expenses before beginning the immigration process.
SOURCE: telemundochicago