Green Card October 2026 Update: USCIS Opens Filing Window, but Priority Date Determines Who Can Advance

USCIS enables «Dates for Filing» chart for submission

Mexico maintains different cuts

Priority date will be key

October 2026 brings an important Green Card update for immigrants waiting to apply for adjustment of status: USCIS will allow use of the «Dates for Filing» chart from the Visa Bulletin to determine who can submit Form I-485 in family- and employment-based categories.

The measure may open an opportunity for certain applicants, but eligibility depends on two fundamental factors: the corresponding immigration category and the priority date assigned to the case.

In general, when a specific date appears under «Dates for Filing,» the immigrant’s priority date must be earlier than the published cut-off date. When a «C» appears, the category is considered «Current» for purposes of that chart.

This does not automatically mean permanent residence can be granted. The chart used to submit documents and the «Final Action Dates,» which determine when a visa may be available for final approval, serve different purposes within the process.

Green Card Applications Through Family: Mexico Has Different Dates

For F1, unmarried adult children of U.S. citizens, «Dates for Filing» sets February 1, 2020, for most countries, while Mexico remains at December 1, 2008.

Category F2A, which applies to spouses and minor children of permanent residents, appears as «C» for all countries in the October chart, making it one of the most relevant entries in the new bulletin.

In F2B, the Mexican cut-off is March 22, 2011; for F3, it is December 1, 2002, and for F4, intended for siblings of adult U.S. citizens, it reaches April 30, 2001.

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The differences show why two immigrants with similar family green card applications may face very different timelines: the country to which the case is charged and the preference category can substantially affect the waiting period.